The solons of our nation return to the fetid shores of the Potomac next week — and to the burning question, of course, of what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to do with her treasured articles of impeachment.
One would think that something has be done. In truth, if the documents simply lay sitting there, the Republicans will rub their hands with glee. Nothing benefits them most, especially with an election year having arrived.
What’s the deal? Mrs. Pelosi is pushing the envelope, demanding the GOP agree to new witnesses and new evidence.
So, conservative columnist Marc Thiessen can be heard chuckling, “The sound you hear is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s laughter ... Mrs. Pelosi has no leverage ... The speaker has essentially put a gun to her own head ...”
In echo, Sen. Tim Cotton draws upon his best Eastwood to say, “I hate to break the news to the Resistance, but you ... can keep your partisan impeachment articles as long as you want. (The Senate) will just keep confirming judges, approving trade deals, & doing the people’s business.”
There’s the rub: By playing the biggest of all Washington political games a bit (a lot?) too cutely, Mrs. Pelosi is removing her key pieces from the table — the most basic being the precision she once held on impeachment. But now it comes to this, as one of Mrs. Pelosi’s own witnesses, Harvard professor Noah Rothman, said, if she doesn’t send the articles to the Senate, President Trump will never be constitutionally impeached.
Ever wonder if Mrs. Pelosi really wants that — impeachment — to come to pass?
What I find interesting is that this "impeachment " was such a threat to our national security and just had to be done so quickly so now the dens just sit on it?? If they had more witnesses why didnt they call them. Real emergency right?? How sad..
Trump 2020
The president has already been impeached on two articles, and isn't it a shame that more and more people seem to want to hear from witnesses...why shouldn't they be heard? Like her or not (which I personally do not for a variety of reasons) she's manipulated Impotus beautifully...he's a hot mess and his dementia is showing.
I would suggest that the headline is incorrect in that it appears that the democrats are losing interest and the republicans never had any interest in impeachment in the first place.
