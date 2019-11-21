House Speaker Nancy Pelosi apparently thinks she can have it both ways: Either her Democrats win the 2020 presidential election — striking a much-needed blow for truth, justice, and the American Way — or they can lose, and La Pelosi can question the legitimacy of the vote from Washington to Loma Linda. It’s a good position to be in, or so she thinks.
But delusion may rule the Speaker’s brain, as she is fully engaged in the new Democratic mindset. The party, it seems, never loses on its merits, but always wins on them. Thus, when they’re beaten something must be wrong or gone awry. National Review’s David Harsanyi lists the litany of reasons that account for why voters at times simply cannot cotton to Democratic prescriptions. Never are they wrong per se, it’s just that certain things get in their way — “dark money” that bores into their souls, gerrymandering, special interests, confusing ballots (those infamous “hanging chads”), voter suppression (a particularly vicious, and wrongful, accusation), crafty Ruskies, and (of all things) the Electoral College.
And now impeachment — and more of the same. Dependent upon whom you listen to, Democrats are on a fast track to complete the nefarious proceedings before the 2020 balloting. Or they are not. But the fact remains that, as in 2016 — when Democrats labeled the election “contaminated” — not a single member of the U.S. electorate will be restricted from making the vote of their choice because President Trump said this or didn’t say that in a phone call with the Ukrainian president.
This knowledge, this certainty perhaps explains why so relatively few Americans are totally tuning in to the “impeachment inquiry.” This isn’t Clinton ’98 or Nixon ’73-74. They’ve already made up their minds about Mr. Trump and/or his Democratic foes. And so Republicans, in particular, will pay little mind to Mrs. Pelosi’s “talking points” when she says, “The weak response to these hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide.’ That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the president is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.”
Pray tell, how so? Again, to quote Mr. Harsanyi, this is La Pelosi at her most transparently cynical. Her argument is that if her party fails to impeach Mr. Trump and thus remove him from office (unlikely), the entire 2020 electoral process is cast into doubt and threatened illegitimacy.
That’s what she wants us to believe, only we don’t think Americans are buying. Failure to indict and convict would simply indicate the evidence didn’t measure up to impeachment’s standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Mrs. Pelosi, we suggest, knows that, but she insists on drawing to an inside straight.
