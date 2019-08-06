In these initial hours since police arrested 21-year-old Patrick Crosius for the wanton killing of 20 strangers — people he did not even know — in an El Paso department store, we’ve actually heard something quite rare. True, true, there was the usual talk about guns being to blame for the rampage and, thus, the need for more gun laws that would not have prevented anything.
Also evident, though, and across party lines, was discussion of the shooter’s mindset, and the notion he was a declared white supremacist. Liberals used this line of thought to pin blame for the incident on President Trump. But as columnist and radio host Mark Davis said, in their “misdirected aggression,” the libs may have seized on a truism: “(S)hootings are first and foremost a human problem, not a gun problem.”
In truth, there’s been some promising talk along these lines in Arizona and, in of all places, hot-blue California. Bubbling in both states is the idea of a temporary court order taking guns from the hands of people who have displayed proclivities toward the sort of violence that results in mass shootings. These could be postings, proclamations, and actions that suggest severe mental imbalance. Relevant witnesses could provide judges the kind of clear-cut evidence for him or her to make a definitive ruling on a temporary restraining order.
Some caveats: These STOP (Severe Threat Order of Protection) orders are not the be-all and end-all in this regard. Mistakes can and will be made, so the bar must be set high, as Mr. Davis says: “We can’t jail people for expressing offensive views or commit them for every erratic behavior ...”
But, if the evidence is there — as frequently has been the case in so many of these shootings, maybe conservatives and liberals can actually acknowledge a solution on which they can halfway agree.
The nutcase in Dayton had a history of issues, but just because he was a juvenile at the time of his issues should not have precluded that info to be visible in a background check for the purchase of a firearm. His history should have been visible and he never should have been allowed to have a gun. Never. That's a common sense gun law.
