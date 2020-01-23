Clearly, the developed world needs to do more about how we dispose of our trash. Just as obviously, the United States, often cited as the chief villain in that regard, is far from alone.
For years, much of the plastic waste disposed of by prosperous countries — even much of that officials claimed was being recycled — was being shipped to landfills in China. But in 2018, that nation’s officials said they were tired of being the world’s landfill. They banned new imports of plastic waste.
That sent disposal companies scrambling for alternative destinations. One of them was Malaysia. But this week, it was reported that country, too, has had enough.
Beginning late last year, Malaysian officials started shipping containers of plastic waste back to the countries of origin.
“If people want to see us as the rubbish dump of the world, you dream on,” warned Malaysian Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin.
Ms. Yeo said that since the crackdown began, 150 containers of plastic trash have been rejected. Interestingly enough, the United States was far from the biggest offender. Of the 150 containers, 43 went back to France, 42 were sent home to the United Kingdom and just 17 were returned to the United States (11 went to Canada, 10 to Spain and the remainder were returned to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Lithuania — and China).
Another 110 containers of plastic waste will be sent back to countries of origin later this year, Ms. Yeo told reporters. “We just want to give a message that Malaysia is not the dumping site of the world,” she added.
Expect more countries to follow that lead. For too long, consumers in the developed world have been lied to by public officials claiming that recycling programs are “green” solutions to waste. Until more honest, realistic approaches are adopted — by many countries, not just ours — it is little wonder that some less prosperous nations are rebelling.
So true. We are spoiled with plastic and we don’t pay what it really costs to make and dispose of. We should develop recycling capacity in the USA and we should tax the plastic manufactures (who will pass along that costs to consumers) for the cost of disposing or recycling those materials in the society that uses them. Or, we should find alternatives to plastic. Consumers should pay the cost (including the disposal and recycling cost) of plastic. PS: I am delighted to finally read a STAR editorial that I can agree with!
