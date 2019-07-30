It’s easy to take President Trump to task for his recent comments about the sad state of Baltimore. In fact, criticizing Mr. Trump on such issues is akin to shooting ducks in a rain barrel. After all, he uses Twitter, and his language can be raw and his punctuation shoddy. All told, he can be crude, very unpresidential.
Unfortunately, no matter how Democrats rasp and rail, the president is often right in his observations. He didn’t need to take a jab or 10 at Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose West Baltimore district is, in fact, a decaying mess. Mr. Trump could have left well enough alone, especially when the inevitable Democratic response would be to label him a “racist” — again. In truth, filth and decay know no race. Whites reside in areas of like neglect. Just read the best-seller “Angela’s Ashes” about squalor in Limerick, Ireland.
What these Twitter attacks are about is not “racism,” but politics — and Democrats know it, just as they know Mr. Trump is right about Baltimore and so many other cities run for generations by Democrats that suffer from the same urban pathologies.
What Mr. Trump does is force Democrats to politically defend the indefensible, whether it be the antics of “The Squad” or the rodent-infested conditions in Baltimore so characteristic of one-party, blue-city rule. That’s politics, and, as Mr. Finley continually reminded us, it ain’t “beanbag.”
Nor, in this case, is it “racist.” For the moment, the Democrats simply have no answer for Mr. Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.