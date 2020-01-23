The Winchester Education Foundation always seems to pull it off — that is, attract a well-known artist (usually from the ranks of country music) to fill the marquee of the Patsy Cline Classic.
In its first 10 years, the Classic featured such blockbusters as Willie Nelson, the Beach Boys, Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, and Vince Gill.
This year, to kick off the Classic’s second decade, the headliner is Ronnie Milsap. Yes, we’ll receive the privilege of some “Smoky Mountain Rain.”
Mr. Milsap has cobbled together an amazing career — six times a Grammy Award winner, 40 No. 1 hits, four Album of the Year awards, and a spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
On Friday, April 17, the 77-year-old blind singer will bring such hits as “Pure Love,” “It Was Almost Like a Song,” and “Let’s Take the Long Way Around the World” to the Patsy Cline stage to benefit the WEF, currently raising dollars for the Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, the school system’s new career and technical education center at the “second” John Kerr School.
Tickets are already on sale. So if you wish to feel that “Smoky Mountain Rain,” don’t hesitate. Buy your ducats now.
