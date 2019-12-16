As far back as Burke’s seminal “Reflections on the Revolution in France,” a canon of conservative literature and philosophy has girded the Right against the onslaught of liberalism, socialism, and progressivism. Some of these flowerings of conservative thought have been macro in nature (Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations,” for example, and Frederic Bastiat’s “The Law,” and Russell Kirk’s “The Conservative Mind”).
Others, though, have emphasized the micro and, in many instances, made the United States a common theme. A classic example: Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America.” While we are hardly prepared to place Ned Ryun’s new book, “Restoring the Republic,” in this firmament, we will call it a critical reminder in this dizzying, uncertain, highly partisan age. Mr. Ryun, a former speechwriter for George W. Bush, figuratively taps us on the shoulder in telling us why America exists, and why she should continue to exist.
The United States, Mr. Ryun says, is a “singular nation,” whose Founders were, if nothing else, “optimistic realists” under no illusions about man’s imperfect nature yet confident they could create a government that protected what they called “inalienable rights,” the foremost of which are life, liberty, and property.
Their success lay in being superior gleaners — taking the best of earlier traditions (Hebrews, Greeks, Romans, English, etc.) and forging from them a country like no other. That is, “the envy of the world, providing the greatest amount of freedom and opportunity to the greatest number of people, more than any other nation throughout history.”
“We were founded upon transcendent truths,” Mr. Ryun writes, “truths that stand outside the changing whims of men and women, truths that are immovable and that stand the test of time. These truths comprise the rule of law, individual rights, and voluntary association, and they are the essence of Western Civilization.”
The question, though, and the reason for writing the book, one senses, is whether these truths have withstood — or can withstand — times’s challenges, particularly here in the United States, where a battle royale is currently being waged among the forces of conservatism and those of progressivism and liberalism whose Ruling Class and Administrative State seemed to have forgotten why they exist — to serve the people, not themselves.
Hence the question(s) alluded to above: “’Can we return to our founding principles? Can there be a reformation and a renewal?’ The answer to both: ‘Not unless people know where we’ve come from, because to not know our past is to be blind.’ We cannot know where we are to go unless we know from where we came. It is only in understanding the past and these values that we can once again renew our republic.”
But is it too late? We can only hope not.
(1) comment
These are fine words, and we should all support the concept. Full disclosure would tell the reader that Ned Ryun is head of "American Majority", a far right wing tax exempt organization. That will, of course, appeal to some of your readers, and not to others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.