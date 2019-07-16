Many of the folks who still consider the second weekend of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival special — Coronation, the two parades, all the house parties, etc. — most likely consider the celebrities many of the festival’s patrons and visitors come to see to be the “faces” of our rite of spring.
And yes, there’s a certain truth to that, but the notables who come and liven up the day and night of that weekend stay for a day or two, if that, and thus are passing fancies. They are remembered, but reminiscences can be fleeting.
Which brings us to the real “faces” of The Bloom, two of them in this instance, and they’ll be leaving within weeks of each other, taking nearly 60 years of practical carnival know-how, experience, and irreplaceable day-to-day institutional memory with them.
Executive Director John Rosenberger and Office Manager Donna Saville are constants. fixed stars in the pink-and-green constellation. By early fall, both will be gone from their accustomed offices at the headquarters on Cameron Street — Mr. Rosenberger in his second-floor perch and Mrs. Saville at her nerve-center of an office on the left side of the cramped hallway as you come in the door.
Hard as it is to believe, Mr. Rosenberger, who admits to being a “born carny,” has been at his post for 21 years. He has lent stability to the festival as he has ushered it into a new expansive era. Now, at 70, he wants time to devote to his other interests, especially his Frederick County farm.
Mrs. Saville has been an SABF mainstay for 38 years. The lost ease of that certain fallback — “Just ask Donna” — will surely be felt here at The Star. But she says “it’s just time” — time for her to spend some “take-it-easy” retirement hours with her husband, Bruce.
Both deserve as much, and more. Like being missed — and admired.
