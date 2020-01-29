We’re glad that the Virginia Department of Transportation plans to install safety gates this spring at the Old Charles Town Road low-water bridge instead of waiting until the 82-year-old concrete structure is replaced — a project that has been pushed back until 2024, according to VDOT officials.
The antiquated bridge, which crosses the Opequon Creek at the Frederick County-Clarke County line in the Stephenson area, can turn deadly dangerous during rainstorms. In the early morning darkness of May 16, 2014, 23-year-old Bryan Sears was swept away by flood waters as he attempted to cross the bridge in a street sweeper. He called 911 and said his vehicle was stuck and filling up with water, then his phone went dead. While people who live near the bridge may know that it’s prone to flooding, Sears did not. He was from Middletown, Maryland, and had just gotten a job cleaning a local shopping center parking lot. After the loss of her grandson, Pam Ridgell began contacting government officials about replacing the crumbling, one-lane bridge so that no other lives are lost there. “They know what needs to be done,” she said in December of 2017.
Mother Nature is unpredictable, but with the knowledge that this bridge presents a safety hazard to motorists, every effort should be made to ensure that the tragedy that befell Sears doesn’t happen again.
Safety gates, which were requested by Clarke County officials, are a start. Authorities will be able to close the gates when the bridge is flooded so that drivers don’t attempt to cross it.
For a bridge that is used by 1,500 drivers daily, it’s past time for VDOT to make safety improvements. Install the safety gates this spring and stay on track to replace the bridge in 2024, if not sooner, with the taller, two-lane bridge that is planned.
The project’s estimated cost of $4.2 million seems well worth the investment. If you don’t think so, ask Sears’ grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.