We realize the life — really career — span of a presidential press secretary or spokesperson is not very long. After two years or so of dealing with the media, particularly a fractious one, these crucial White House employees are ready to pack it in, head home, go fishing. Or write the inevitable book about their days in the West Wing.
It’s a tribute then to Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she remained on the job for two-and-a-half years — and under the most trying conditions: working with a press corps who viewed her a surrogate for a president it absolutely despised. To her credit, Mrs. Sanders gave them “No quarter.” When the Jim Acostas of the world became too much, she was not afraid to shut ‘em down.
For this reason, and many other traits she brought to the position — dedication, loyalty, no fear of hard work, a strong will, a friend to the end — Sarah Sanders leaves huge shoes to fill. She left her mark; she fired her gunpowder.
And now she’s headed back to Arkansas where her dad Mike served as governor. For a while at least, she’s content to be a full-time mother. We’re now sure how long that will last, as talented and politically motivated as she is. Governor of Arkansas, as her old boss, President Trump, suggested. Not a bad idea.
