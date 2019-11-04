Regretfully, space granted to the “Voice of the People” does not allow us to deeply reflect once again on why an elected School Board in Winchester is a capital idea. Then again, we’ve already commented on the issue twice. What more can we say?
For starters, let’s refer back to the “Voice of the People” as mentioned above. The very term suggests why Winchester should jettison an appointive system of choosing school boards in favor of letting the people decide who their School Board members will be. Representative democracy pleads for it, if only for this all-encompassing reason: An appointed School Board is responsive and accountable to City Council; an elected one would have to answer to the people. That’s only right. No longer should the council-School Board relationship be akin to a closed corporation. Let the people in; after all, it’s their school system.
We say this without the slightest hint of suggestion that the appointed boards have done a poor job by the city schools. They haven’t; hence the notion that the system should remain as it is. And to be honest, there’s even something deep within us that recoils a bit against the change. As a number of letters on this page have said, “If ain’t broke ...”
But we still come back to this: Our question is not with the job done, but with the way members are selected. It can almost be contended, or inferred, from remarks tendered on these pages by current or former School Board and council members that an elected board — or one whose membership is not akin to knighthood conferred by City Council — would be incapable of handling the tasks of school policy.
Really? If our reading of the commentary, stated or implied, is accurate, on what is this contention based? More than 80 percent of Virginia localities, including Frederick County, and 90 percent nationwide have elected school boards. As a whole, are schools any worse off for this reality? Would Winchester’s be?
Vote “yes” for an elected School Board.
