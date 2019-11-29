The nation’s marketing mavens have done their utmost to take the joy and spontaneity out of Christmas shopping, what with their Black Fridays, Small-Business Saturdays, and Cyber Mondays. Don’t you just abhor being steered where to go?
And why is the Friday after Thanksgiving given the color “black” anyway? We guess it becomes black only when we succumb to the allure of shoving the turkey leftovers in the fridge and covering the pumpkin pie with Saran wrap — and rushing out to the nearest mall to join the maw of shoppers eager to buy The Next Big Thing. Blessed are the retailers who resist the urge to spoil people’s Thanksgiving dinner and family time.
Now a confession from us: We in our own way are poised to steer you where we want you to go. Stated simply, we wish you would eschew the urge to hop in the car for big-time (and big-store) destinations over the mountain and stay home instead, so much the better to patronize our shop-owners and retailers in the Northern Valley.
Walk the mall, the pace is slower, and you’re bound to see friends of old, pursuing similar aims. What’s more — and we realize we’re getting all green-eyeshadey here — but Christmas shopping here places tax money in local coffers and thereby benefits local services like our schools and public safety departments.
But as you shop we doubt if you’re thinking green-eyeshade stuff. Rather, and this is our hope, you’re savoring the joys of shopping locally — the shop-owners’ smiles and the better service to come, if needed — all the while realizing the practice makes good sense.
