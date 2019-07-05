We realize that John Adams — part Continental Congress gadfly, part driving force to American independence — tried to set the precedent for future celebrations of that independence. Mr. Adams envisioned “the pageant, the pomp, and parade ... the bells ringing out ... for America, free America, forevermore.”
In other words, Mr. Adams did not see huge martial displays as demonstrations wrought by a free and virtuous country. Thus, we don’t quite fathom President Trump’s desire, or sense of need, to parade exemplars of U.S. military might down Pennsylvania Avenue on the Glorious Fourth. He is president of the strongest nation on earth; he does not need to show any of the seedy trappings of a tin-horn despot.
What’s more, we thought the man who we truly thought wanted to “Make America Great Again” would use our nation’s birthday to salute our greatness in virtues and ideals, not via the treads of our tanks. That can almost be construed as intimidation.
It is not enough that an editorial page elicits praise or takes its cue from an advertisement, but on Wednesday, we expressed pride to stand side-by-side with the full-page advertisement run by Hobby Lobby, titled “One Nation Under God.” In stating this, we do not wish, in any way, to disparage other faith traditions, but simply not to recoil from recognizing our own, as Hobby Lobby chose to do, though the words of our religious history. In conclusion, we wish for all faiths and denominations the recognition that Hobby Lobby has, regretfully, seen fit to re-establish for itself and other Christian-based companies.
