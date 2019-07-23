At the very least, it can be said that Sen. Cory Booker and the rest of the Democratic cast of thousands vying for the presidential nomination (see editorial below) are playing for political keeps. Still, this does not excuse their behavior vis-a-vis President Trump (all the “racist” and “Nazi” comments, for example). But it makes their behavior a tad more understandable.
But we don’t know quite what to say about the deportment of General Assembly Democrats in Richmond who are threatening to boycott next Tuesday’s 400th anniversary in Jamestown should Mr. Trump decide to come. Except to label it puerile, juvenile, sophomoric, even babyish.
Their rationale? They cannot be seen within an acre of the president because he doesn’t “share their values.” How holier-than-thou — and quite savory when, just earlier this year, their three statewide office-holders had to use all their political wiles to avoid getting bounced out of their posts after lurid stories of blackface and KKK costumes and, worse yet, gross sexual impropriety surfaced.
What’s more, if today’s state Democrats do not wish to comport with people who do not “share their values,” they might as well quit the political game entirely — because just about everyone across the aisle does not “share their values.” Not by a long shot.
Let’s face it, this is a ceremony honoring an achievement: the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of a representative government in the New World. What legislator wouldn’t want to be there on such an historic occasion? Or have the nation’s president in attendance as well? Just to make a petty partisan point, apparently many Democrats want no part of any of it.
There’s a word for this: grandstanding. Whatever it is, Republican Senate leader Tommy Norment calls it “embarrassing.” He’s right.
This is a celebration of Virginia. It's time to put partisan politics aside. It's very childish and juvenile to not attend if the president shows up. This will really show the people of Virginia what they put in office. Agree to disagree, put aside politics for one day and celebrate this state.
It is not this editorial that is embarrassing, it’s how negative some are despite our country having so many positive attributes, and so many real and pressing needs to address.
What's embarrassing is the incoherence of this editorial. Any event the president shows up to is ruined by his narcissism and mendacity. Good for them for not participating in this event's desecration.
Why? Because this “president” will, like he always does, turn it into an event about him. He will campaign for himself and take advantage of the occasion to advance his own agenda rather than the countries. He is unworthy to even attend such an anniversary.
What is embarrassing is that the two racists and the rapist are still in office, and the left wants them there.
Yes, kinda like what is in the White House now....
To be fair, Trump is a rapist AND a racist. That's impressive.
Where is your proof? You have none. Just your disdain for anyone who doesn't support the status quo.
I have ears, I can hear. I have eyes, I can read. You have neither I take it,
All you have are accusations. You may have ears and eyes, but you chose to remain blind and deaf.
So VA has a rapist in office? Where is your proof?
