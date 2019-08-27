Opportunities to gamble are all around us. Across the line, West Virginia has more than 6,200 video betting terminals in bars, restaurants, etc. More than 6,100 of the devices operate in casinos, where table gambling also is available. If you prefer old-fashioned wagering, lottery tickets can be purchased at about 1,521 outlets.
Now comes perhaps the most dangerous opportunity for problem gamblers — sports betting apps for smartphones. They may be available before the college football season kicks off in earnest on Labor Day weekend.
Betting on sports, via “spread sheets” and similar methods, has been around for generations. Smartphone apps will place it at our fingertips. That will mean a bit of harmless fun for many who bet on games — but it also will result in a substantial number of people getting in over their heads.
As many as one in 40 people who wager show signs of being problem gamblers, according to the Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia. About one in 16 fit the classification of “at-risk gamblers.”
Since 2000, the help network has assisted more than 13,000 problem gamblers and members of their families. Many others who have lost control of their betting have not sought help.
If you plan to bet on sports, whether through the new smartphone apps or some other method, we beg you to be careful. Don’t chase lost money with more money. The odds are with “the house.”
If you suspect someone in your family has a gambling problem — and it needs to be emphasized that does not necessarily mean a classic addition — get help for your loved one. A good start is calling the help network, at 800-426-2537. Or, if you prefer, work through the organization’s website, at www.1800gambler.net.
Billions of dollars have flowed into state coffers through legalized gambling. New technology will keep the money coming — or, if you are a gambler, going.
The only safe bet is that the overwhelming majority of those who wager will lose. Please, keep that in mind if you plan to stake your money on a sporting event.
(6) comments
We gamble every time we vote, often with more dire consequences than a roll of the digital dice. If someone wants to play video poker, what's the harm? Big brother is not our nanny.
"... and it needs to be emphasized that does not necessarily mean a classic addition..." What do you mean by "classic addiction"? Gambling can certainly meet the definition of addiction. That being said, just because some people cannot handle an activity of substance, doesn't mean it should be banned for everyone. Just remember, no one ever went broke running a casino. Well, except for that one time....
TDS. Gambling is a CHOICE, just like taking drugs or drinking alcohol, or criminal activity.
Same thing could be said about guns. Just brcsuse some people cant handle it. Dorsnt mean should be banned for everyone yes people can die with a gambling addiction and las vegas shooter had gamblung addiction with many debts owef.
[ohmy][ohmy]
Rattler, the wise, experienced medical tech who finds it difficult to type a coherent sentence.
