At the end of his Open Forum at right, Winchester resident Jim Wright provides as simple and clear a reason as to why we study history. His last sentence reads: “We need to know where we have been, so we can help determine where we are going.”
In the Open Forum directly above, Frederick County resident John Bly speaks to the issue of context; to wit: “People should be judged by the times they lived in, not years or centuries after the fact. The real history is much more complex than any of us can presume to know ...”
Both statements offer a much-needed clarity in judgment at a time when controversy over history — especially Civil War history, and most particularly statuary of that conflict — has attained a fevered and, at times, irrational pitch very much at odds with the words so admirably expressed by Messrs. Wright and Bly.
When you seriously consider it, history is cannot be erased; wrought by imperfect humans according to the tenets and peculiarities of the day, it happened. Can it be changed, altered, outcomes reversed? Only if time travel were possible, which is it is not. So we’re left to ‘cuss and discuss, and search for evidence and artifacts that provide a clearer and perhaps slightly different picture of what transpired.
But what we are witnessing today is a sweeping attempt to either change history or, even worse, suggest it didn’t happen. This is what renders a modest event this past weekend at the Third Winchester Battlefield so meaningful. At a time when Confederate monuments are being removed from the landscape, often without any reason at all, save the sweeping and thereby noxious notion that they represent slavery, white supremacy, and treason.
Funded by a descendant of the Confederate unit honored, a monument was dedicated to Gen. Cullen Battle’s Alabama brigade that sustained a stunning 27 percent casualty rate during Third Winchester.
To the best of anyone’s knowledge, no memorial had ever been erected to an Alabama unit on a Valley battlefield. Houston resident Craig Morin, a trustee of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation that manages Third Winchester and other sites in the eight-county Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, said the time had come for that to change. His great-great-grandfather and two of his great-great-uncles had fought in the Valley under Gen. Battle.
This is very much in keeping with the foundation’s approach. The SVBF does not view monuments honoring either side as political entities, but rather as critical vehicles in telling the stories of soldiers and civilians. Their intent is to promote a sense of history, not provoke new battles — political ones.
As SVBF CEO Keven Walker said at the dedication, “Our history sometimes involves terrible judgment and shocking inhumanity to our fellow humans, but that history should not be hidden. Instead, we should learn from our flaws, recognize our progress, and acknowledge that still more progress must and will come.”
Messrs. Wright and Bly, each from his vantage point, we trust, would agree.
(3) comments
Excellent opinion and 100% correct. We've seen what happens when history is erased or altered and it is not a pretty sight. Winchester is rich in history and has a uniquely American heritage. The only people arguing to erase or alter that history are those who want to destroy that heritage and destroy America from within. They are not ignorant alone, they have a targeted agenda to wipe out an entire culture and heritage that goes much deeper than Confederate markers and monuments.
Great comment, thank you. Their true motivations run deceptively much deeper.
Rxavtly right. Beautifully written
