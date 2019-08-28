Pretty much like consolidation, the idea of Frederick County moving its administrative offices from Winchester, the county’s natural seat of government from frontier days, to somewhere outside the city’s environs, has been ’cussed and discussed often enough over the last, well, let’s say, the last half-century, give a half-decade or two.
But whereas the former took will — a willingness to fully cooperate with the city, for starters — and money, the latter only takes money ... and opportunity. And opportunity came in, of all things, an online auction in which the county purchased Sunnyside Plaza (essentially the old Food-Lion and, further down the strip if memory serves, the original home of Venice Italian Restaurant) for $2.1 million from a Miami-based LLC.
The reason: The county government needs more room, more office space. Facilities at 107 N. Kent St. simply are not sufficient any longer. And Board of Supervisors Chairman Chuck DeHaven might have let a little kitty out of the bag when he said, “It’s exciting that we will have more office space in Frederick County.”
That’s pretty much what it’s been from the git-go, we believe. Though certain county departments will remain downtown after a space-needs assessment is taken, this just may be the first step of a total physical withdrawal from Winchester. Even given Virginia’s unique county-independent city set-up, we’re not sure we like what we think we’re seeing. And yet we do understand the trend is for county governments in Virginia to build office complexes on their own land. But whither community?
Still, what we find most baffling is the choice of relocation spot. A shopping center, anchored by a supermarket? Talk about a building that does not serve your immediate purpose. Which, of course, means massive renovation; which, of course, means this structure will end up costing more than $2.1 million.
And with school construction workers about to swing their hammers into higher gear, the taxpayer can’t help but believe he or she is about to take it on the chin.
(3) comments
I'd rather like Food Lion come back. I guess Martin's is now flying high with no competition. Thanks Frederick county
I'd rather like Food Lion come back. I guess Martin's is now flying high with no competition. Thanks Frederick county
Food Lion is junk compared to Martins. I'm glad Martins is in Berryville now!! As for the location, it makes no sense for Frederick County Admin offices to be there. The old Middle School makes a lot more sense. However, paying $2.1 million for property assessed at over $6 million is a deal hard to pass up for any reason.
