It may simply be “symbolic,” a “sign of protest” — but, in many ways, the same could have been said of the Boston Tea Party.
Of course, the movement of which the Tea Party exemplified was further along than that of “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” And, to be sure, the situation and circumstances were different — a group of colonies (subordinate states, really) rebelling against the supreme power. There’s a whiff of this here — in the nine Virginia counties whose governing boards have approved or seek to approve “sanctuary” status — but everyone knows that little, if anything, will change, even if these localities make their stands. Local officials, backed by the state, will still have the authority to enforce or not to enforce gun laws.
What is significant is this: The rural counties, losing power almost exponentially to the state’s more populous regions (Northern Virginia, Tidewater, Richmond, etc.), have decided not to go gently into that good night.
And the issue on which they’ve decided to fight is one known long to them, but not nearly as much to the swains and “swainesses” in decidedly less bucolic regions.
After Gov. Northam proposed eight gun-control laws on which Republicans refused to vote back at a special session in the summer, rest assured these matters will arise again — especially now that the Democrats control not just the Governor’s Mansion, but both houses, albeit narrowly, of the General Assembly.
Cooler heads have advised these Republicans to await what happens in the legislative session. Whether the local governing bodies in the hinterlands will be of a mind to do that is a critical question, but the fire is there.
“Anything that infringes on the Second Amendment is troubling ... it’s problematic,” as Jennifer Brown, communications chief of the Rockingham County Republican Party, has said.
Of all the contentious issues embraced by Republicans and conservatives, it may be the “most problematic.”
And the most “troubling.”
(12) comments
How enthusiastic will gun advocates be when these “sanctuaries” scare odd tourists and prospective real estate purchasers? The debate is not about power as one commenter suggested but common sense. What is worse is the encouragement these “sanctuary” resolutions provide to sheriffs who have publicly voiced nullification of lawful court orders.
What’s next? Refusal by sheriffs to execute property seizures because, in their opinion, they are unconstitutional? Pandora’s box has been opened.
It is very easy to go ballistic (sorry) and go "black or white" on a charged issue, but I think each proposal is worth discussion. Who, for example, is against universal background checks for sales? The only actual restriction on weapons targets (sorry) assault weapons, high-capacity ammunition magazines, silencers and devices that increase a gun’s firing rate (such as “bump stocks”). Also proposed are a requirement that stolen guns be reported, judges could determine someone to be too dangerous for possession, and local communities could pass other laws (which should that cities could be more stringent, while rural areas would remain unconstrained). The remaining proposal merits reasonable discussion: a limit of one handgun purchase per month, meant to discourage a now flourishing business where shady people come down from New York to make bulk sales. Can't we actually talk about what is actually proposed, instead of waving our flags and shouting at each other?
You are absolutely right, this should not be a "red/blue" issue.
For so many years the majority of Virginians was tyrannized by small-minded people like this writer. Free at last!
How's Karl?
Show me that well regulated militia. Where is it? Let ONLY them have the military type guns. All others: limitations on number and kinds of guns.
Don't need to. When written, the "well regulated militia" was the citizenry. And no one in the civilian world has "military type guns" unless they have a Class III firearms license.
Didn't the supreme court rule that gun ownership is an individual, not a collective right?
Wrongly, the decided it was an individual right . That decision should be revisited and decided differently.
For the life of me, I cannot understand why democrats are picking a fight with law abiding people with guns, Perhaps they have forgotten our own history and what we have done to those that try and take away our freedom. They're not even in office yet and they are proposing bills to outright ban some weapons, demanding that by July 20th, gun owners must "Demonstrate compliance". Why don't they go after the guns that the bad guys have and make them demonstrate compliance? But no, with libs it's always about imposing on law abiding people that aren't bothering anyone. This time, they've gone too far. Gun owners are "woke". Just last night Frederick County became the latest to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County. Clarke County's meeting is on Dec 17th at 630 at the Government Building. I suspect a rather large crowd will be showing up to ask the Supervisors to tell the democrats to go pound sand,
I hope somebody brings up the fact that Maryland's Red Flag law got a law abiding gun owner killed.
People are not picking a fight with law abiding people. People are trying to stop mass slaughter. The "law abiding" people pout in their corner and won't come out and talk about it.
Welcome to the discussion.
