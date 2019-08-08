At the beginning of every issue of The America Spectator, founder and editor R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr. would write a lengthy column called “The Continuing Crisis” in which he would take a somewhat wry look at the American condition. We have not picked up a copy of The Spectator in some time, so we don’t know if Mr. Tyrrell continues this exercise. In any case, his example has influenced these snippets of discussion on the “continuing crisis” that swirls, for the moment, around “racism” and gun control. So let us begin.
• On Tuesday, Rep. Joaquin Castro tweeted out the names and employers of 40 fellow San Antonio residents who maxed out their election contributions to President Trump. We’re talking spite and ugliness here. Mr. Castro, campaign manager for his twin brother Julian running for president, was sending a message, we believe, to future Trump contributors: If you want names and businesses revealed, just give more money to Mr. Trump. The Federalist’s David Harsanyi called this “light authoritarianism,” a petty zealotry that rationalizes any attack on the president and his supporters as legitimate. We call it simple political thuggery.
• It seems middling odd that we, as news consumers over the weekend, learned fairly early that the El Paso killer, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, drove 600 miles to give vent to his white supremacist proclivities, killing 22 people (mostly Hispanic Americans) in the process. But it took a few days for us to find out that Connor Betts, the 24-year-old who fatally shot nine in Dayton, was a petri dish of odd allegiances and explosive tendencies. First, there was his progressive political leanings: He was a fan of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a firm believer in gun control (Go figure), and a climate-change activist.
On the other hand, the very-much-dead Mr. Betts had a “hit list” and a “rape list” for those he wished to harm. High on that “hit list” were “every fascist” he could target. As he fancied himself a member of Antifa, he could be labeled Antifa’s first mass killer. Quite a distinction.
• In the “Can’t Quite Believe It” Department, Mark Penn, former Clinton adviser and a longtime political operative, couldn’t quite believe it, and called it an “astounding” development. That is, the New York Times changing a headline under pressure from the progressive left. After Mr. Trump addressed the nation about the El Paso and Dayton shootings, The Times planned to headline its story, “Trump urges unity vs. racism.” Those plans did not last long after the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Beto O’Rourke weighed in. A more critical head — “Assailing hate but not guns” — topped the story. There’s a two-word description for these Times editors — gutless wonders. Free press, anyone?
• And now for the best — or at least most honest — headline of the day, courtesy of National Review writer David French: “My Family Has Been Threatened by Racists. Why Should They Outgun Me?”
Because “(f)ew things concentrate the mind more than the terrifying knowledge that a person might want to harm or kill someone you love,” Mr. French says “the right to effective self-defense has never been more important.”
Mr. French is a veteran and thus accustomed to weaponry. So his self- (and family-) protective weapon of choice? An AR-15. More power to him — figuratively and literally.
