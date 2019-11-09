At the risk of needlessly pounding this question into the ground, allow us please one last word on the city electorate’s decision to shelve an appointed School Board in favor of an elected one.
Before Tuesday’s overwhelming vote to make this change, the point was made that if other boards — the Planning Commission, for instance — were not elected, why should the School Board be?
Well, for starters, the Planning Commission, to continue that example, requires — nay, almost demands — of its members a pretty well-defined skill set and knowledge base. Thus, putting this panel before the electorate makes little sense in terms of assessing competence.
But, in the case of school boards, localities devote more than half their budgets to education. As such, why shouldn’t the folks bearing the weight of this cost — the taxpayer — have a defined say in how this money is spent and who makes the decision to spend it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.