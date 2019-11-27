You may have heard about it, but perhaps not. Last week, freshman Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., delivered a consequential speech of social criticism that may have cast him as his party’s latter-day counterpart to the great Democratic thinker of the late 20th century, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y.
Mr. Hawley’s speech was far from a happy one, which meant it did not strike your typical Republican tone, especially around Thanksgiving. But whether delivered around this most American of holidays or not, the default mode of GOP oratory is usually upbeat, a reminder to us that, for all our troubles — and today we have our share, more than our share — we remain still that “shining city on a hill” and “Morning in America” is right around the corner.
In many ways, the Reagan vision still lives; the sprawl of America’s greatness should not be disputed. But with impeachment, partisan divide, political correctness on campus and the like, we are experiencing a rough patch. And to this was what Mr. Hawley was addressing in a speech that touched on such non-Republican themes as income inequality (especially between Americans with a college degree and their brethren with but a high-school diploma) and the rise of a “new oligarchy” in which our alleged titans — in government, the media, business and industry, and popular culture have all emerged from the same class.
All this from a Republican? Yes, but there’s more. Most sobering, perhaps, are the number of Americans succumbing to what Mr. Hawley calls “deaths of despair” — suicide, drug overdoses, alcohol abuse. That is, signs that America’s young folk in particular do not know how to live.
A statement too extreme in scope and reach? Perhaps, but then it was inspired by two statistics from Mr. Hawley’s speech. To wit:
— “Taken altogether, nearly 36,000 American millennials died ‘deaths of despair’ in 2017 alone.”
— “There is now a death from drugs or alcohol or suicide every four minutes in this nation.”
That’s staggering, which leaves us posing the question: To what can this sad state be attributed? Again, Mr. Hawley had a ready answer, calling out a cult of the individual “thoroughly ingrained in American culture.”
In describing this cult, Mr. Hawley employed the word “Promethean.”
“This is the individual as creator, as self-creator, maker of meaning and author of reality,” he said, “rather like Prometheus who in the ancient myth created all mankind.”
So how deep down this rabbit hole have we plummeted? Well, this “Promethean ambition” has left us “lost and unmoored,” but not totally devoid of resolution.
In this sense, Mr. Hawley is no mere naysayer, a critic without answers. He ended his speech with a stirring call for a “new politics of family and neighborhood, a new politics of love and belonging, a new politics of home.”
This clarion sounds a great deal like the “crunchy conservatism” espoused more than a decade ago by commentator Rod Dreher. To be “crunchy” was to embrace, Mr. Dreher wrote, “a counter-cultural yet traditional conservative lifestyle . . . Crunchy cons prefer old houses and mom-and-pop shops to McMansions and strip malls.... Many of us homeschool our kids, and cheerfully embrace nonconformity.”
Mr. Hawley, though, appears to seek not an alternative lifestyle, but a prevailing one — a way of life that harks back to the great Edmund Burke and his early notions of “subsidiarity,” namely that man and society are governed best at the least centralized level possible.
What Burke termed “small platoons,” Mr. Hawley calls “politics of home.”
Either way during this Thanksgiving week, it’s a vision that should serve as a measure of hope.
