Apparently, President Donald Trump believed he could score some political points by releasing the transcript of a July telephone call between himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Whether that is true remains to be seen.
But one thing is obvious: Partisan politics has become such a take-no-prisoners affair in the United States that it threatens to affect our foreign policy adversely, under this president and his successors.
Mr. Trump is being accused by Democrat leaders of abusing his office by asking Mr. Zelensky to take action in Ukraine that could harm former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for president. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sees so much political promise in the affair that she has launched an impeachment inquiry against Mr. Trump.
Much of the matter centers on that one phone call. Under pressure from Democrats, the White House released a transcript of it this week.
Did it need to be made public? No. Representatives of both parties could have examined it, agreed on its contents, perhaps released one or two sentences and kept the rest under wraps.
Past practice under both Democratic and Republican presidents has been to keep leader-to-leader conversations secret, for various legitimate national security reasons.
At the top of the list is the importance of foreign officials, whether they are U.S. allies or enemies, knowing they can speak confidentially with our presidents. That leaves them free to make comments, requests, even promises they know would not play well with their constituents.
That works both ways, of course, as the Trump-Zelensky discussion makes clear.
Now we may be entering a period in which foreign leaders hesitate to discuss sensitive issues with Mr. Trump, for fear they — and their own political enemies — will read all about it within days, weeks or months, because of U.S. political turmoil.
Such reluctance would be entirely understandable. It also would be dangerous, because it could close “back-channel” routes through which critical diplomatic issues have been handled many times in the past.
This is not just about Mr. Trump. It is about every president’s ability to do the job to which he or she is elected. It is about Americans’ national security — and somehow, once the dust settles on the current controversy, the president and Congress need to work together in a bipartisan manner to repair the damage done by release of the transcript.
(12) comments
This will slow down negotiations by requiring them to be in person, rather than by telephone. It seems that public employees are easily bribed by democrat ideology and fame. Yes this has harmed the government immensely.
So, it's the fact that it was released that's a problem for national security -- not the actual content?
That's how it's been the past few years....
Democrats need to remember Karma is a b...ch
Karma? For a POTUS who exposed himself as Vito? What about republicans coming out here? EG, former Trump adviser Tom Bossert, who said he was “deeply disturbed” by the implications of the president’s reported actions.
Under pressure from Moscow Mitch as well, you forgot to mention that
Biden pressured the Ukraine 5 years ago, and he bragged about it. You conveniently forget to mention that.
Lefties have short memories of their own dirty laundry.
As I recall, Biden pressured a prosecutor who was not investigating corruption, to resign, much to the delight of Europe. Now, if you have facts disputing that, I'd like to read them. Or, we can continue in the present with Vito Corleone, because I would hope you would be concerned about that??
So, Biden pressured a prosecutor in another country to resign. Even if Europe was delighted, isn't that a bit of an interference? If you can show me Vito Corleone, I think introductions can be made with the other 5 Families: the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, the House Democrat Caucus, Good Ol' Intelligence Boys Club.
The Star editor seems have lost his AP Stylebook. It's "Democratic" not "Democrat". Using "Democrat" in this context makes you look like a partisan hack. Then again, if the shoe fits....
The AP ARE hacks. lol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.