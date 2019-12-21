Four thousand more U.S. troops will be pulled out of Afghanistan, reducing the force there to about 8,600, it was reported this week. That number is inadequate to do more than protect key U.S. positions and personnel.
President Trump’s decision to withdraw more forces from Afghanistan will be criticized by some, but it is the wise thing to do. After 18 years of American military involvement in that country, there is no prospect of it becoming a reliable ally or, more important, a nation where U.S.-style freedoms are the norm.
Mr. Trump’s decision was made without any promises from the Taliban, the Islamic fundamentalist group that ruled the country for many years and has been waging a war to regain control. Trusting them to keep any promises is a fool’s errand, in any event.
Taliban rule over Afghanistan ended — or, rather, was interrupted — after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America by the al Qaeda terrorist group. The U.S. invasion that ousted the Taliban was made after they refused to stop providing a safe haven for Osama bin Laden and his bloodthirsty murderers.
Now, bin Laden is dead and al Qaeda is but one of many Islamic terrorist organzations. The question in many minds is what stance the Taliban will take toward them.
If they regain power, the Taliban may be tempted to act again as hosts for terrorist armies. But Mr. Trump and other U.S. leaders should make it clear that if that occurs, retribution will be swift and terrible. The Taliban must be made to understand that a U.S. pullout from Afghanistan does not rule out a return — if that proves necessary to safeguard Americans here in the homeland or anywhere else in the world.
(1) comment
The punishment for Afghanistan is to live in primitive poverty. The only way to fight a war is so that you can hurt them but they can't hurt you. We can hurt them economically, and make any "training camps" very unsafe places to be. That is enough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.