Sometimes good things can happen in Washington. One did last week when the Senate approved a common-sense bill to help veterans of military service.
A bipartisan swath of senators pushed for the measure, the Veteran STEM Scholarship Improvement Act (S 2011). It was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. Co-sponsors were Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Steve Daines, R-Montana; Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and Kirsten Sinema, D-Arizona.
Veterans already benefit from GI Bill funds to help them earn college degrees. But limitations in the program can make it difficult to complete degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields while retaining those benefits.
The bill, a version of which already had passed the House of Representatives, gives additional GI Bill eligibility to veterans working on STEM degrees.
A statement from West Virginia University makes the bill’s impact clear: “When this measure is enacted into law, over 200 student veterans at WVU will have the opportunity to complete their STEM degrees or related teaching certificate without having to find alternative financial resources.”
Multiply that by veterans at institutions throughout the United States.
Good for Mr. Cornyn then, and for other lawmakers who have demonstrated that sometimes, Congress does get things done.
