Until they have answers, the top priority for U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies needs to be determining whether Mohammed Alshamrani was a lone-wolf terrorist or part of a larger plot.
Alshamrani, an officer in the Royal Saudi Air Force, was being trained at a U.S. naval base at Pensacola, Florida, when, on Friday, he went on a shooting rampage. He killed three people and wounded several others at the base before being shot dead by a sheriff’s deputy.
It is known that during the week before the shooting, Alshamrani hosted a dinner party at which he and three other people watched videos of mass shootings. The FBI says one of the three Saudis recorded video outside the classroom building where Alshamrani was killing people. Two other Saudi students sat in a car and watched.
Clearly, much more needs to be learned about what those three knew about Alshamrani’s plan. If they had advance knowledge of his intentions, they need to be held accountable in a U.S. court.
But another troubling aspect of the attack is that Alshamrani had been posting social media criticisms of the United States for some time.
How is it that no one in the U.S. intelligence community picked up on that?
We know the government has the ability to monitor not just our social media posts, but also other forms of communication. Some critics of the process warn that so much information is obtained that intelligence analysts cannot process it properly. In other words, they cannot see the forest for the trees.
Was that a factor in the Alshamrani case?
Some of the Islamic terrorists who carried out the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in our country trained at U.S. civilian flight schools. After 9/11, there was criticism that they were not monitored closely enough.
Now, a Middle Eastern military man training as a pilot at a U.S. Navy base has executed another attack — though a much, much less bloody one.
The question that arises, then, is whether our intelligence agencies are any better at watching for and spotting terrorist threats than they were before 9/11.
(22) comments
This dude certainly seem to change after he went home for awhile. But to answer the question does it matter? Whatever intelligence tells our idiot in chief will be ignored, we provide weapons to SA so they can bomb Yemen, we send our military there, even though we "had" to vacate Syria, they kill journalists, and we help with the cover up, they conspired in 911, which we have apparently "forgotten". And we continue to ignore. Thanos sure does love him some dictators......
“Idiot in chief”? What does Northam have to do with this?
I also heard in the news early this morning that there are more than 300 Saudi students at that base, being trained.
I question the validity of a federal policy (long in place) that allows foreign military to be trained in U.S. defense methods. It might be considered by some to be foreign infiltration in order to better understand how America defends itself in case of attack?
We should be training Americans, not foreign military.
Trump says the Saudi King is really, really sorry about this and will pay blood money to the families of the dead. And really, MBS knew nothing about the torture and killing of that journalist. Nothing! That makes it okay, right? He also said the Saudi people love Americans even though 15 of the 19 9/11 killers were Saudi and financed by the kingdom. However, Trump loves them because they buy his tacky apartments and they let him touch the glowing orb.
Orange. Man. Bad.
I just saw a clip of him speaking to his cult last night, he's going pretty heavy on the makeup...maybe your new witless answer should be Bronze. Baby. Bad.
Spoken by a true Marxist cultist
Give me a break is there anything Trump would have said that would have been ok, as far as you or the bias media is concerned. He is up for impeachment because Democrats care more about a foreign country, Ukraine, then they do America.
Merry Christmas to America, let's impeach our President now, while everyone is preoccupied with trying to celebrate the season. I, as well as many others, are so tired of the constant TDS rantings, daily. The subtle brainwashing from the constant onslaught of jokes, slanders, & negative comments.
Democrats want open borders, immigrants, from all countries in America. Once they remove Trump, America will be perfect, like it was before, you do believe in fairy tales don't you?
Democrats did reach an agreement on the trade deal with Canada & Mexico, after a year of waiting, they announced it the same time as the impeachment articles. Sounds like a quid pro quo to me, give us impeachment we will pass your trade deal, but as Peloski stated, just a coincidence they occurred at the same time. Yeah, I've got some beachfront property I can sell you in Arizona.
We leave the brainwashing to President Thanos.
No, Obama is no longer President.
Oh, Pong, you and your clever retorts. Actually, it was Trump's campaign that made the video depicting his head on Thanos' body. From today's Post: Many mocked the campaign for portraying Trump as a supervillain who is infamous for being a “genocidal warlord,” and questioned whether the president’s reelection team had even watched the 2019 film, pointing out that the scene comes moments before Thanos realizes the Avengers outsmarted him. The altered clip even prompted a scathing response from Thanos co-creator, comic book writer and artist Jim Starlin.
“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous dang fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer. How sick is that?” Starlin wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”
Boy, CRT, you really have Trump syndrome bad! A posted pic with a switched out head.....really! You are apparently perfect troll food!
CRT, when all else fails the response is Obama, Northum, or Hillary. Talk about derangement syndromes.
Oh Spork, you just don’t like the truth. Facts rattle your little blue bubble.
"The subtle brainwashing from the constant onslaught of jokes, slanders, & negative comments." Seriously? You typed that about someone other than Trump? You are a toady. With whom would this impeachment/trade deal be with? Who would give them impeachment in exchange for the trade deal? The WH? The Republicans in Congress? Your conspiracy theory makes no sense.
I've been called a name by CRT, I expect nothing less from you. My point is why now, why agree to the deal now, they waited one year, while their impeachment process took priority, the Dems. Now they offer that up, along with impeachment.
Yes, CRT, one person. Trump, cannot brainwash by themself, like the media, the public, you, comedy shows, etc.
This shouldn't need an explanation, but I consider the source, oh, did you call me a toady, I thought Trump was guilty of that, & you were much better. Seriously, CRT, your comments, if anything, are predictable, & ironic.
Ralcabin, your quid pro quo theory still makes no sense, no matter how you spin it. Comedy shows make fun of a politician?? That has never happened before! Trump stands before his cultist and spouts off insults and lies about those who have the nerve to disagree with him. And, unlike me or you, he's the President of the United States. Does it make you proud when he mocks a handicapped man? POWs? When he uses profanity such as godd@amn, motherf**ker and bullsh!t with kids in the audience?
CRT, a little less party hackery and a little more sense please!
Apparently a president who talks that way is ok with them, not to mention one who turns a blind eye to the autocrats of this world. Most of their conspiracy theories make no sense, and they are absolutely bereft over the IG finding no political bias.
Oh I see the tag team has joined on replies to my comments, Spock & CRT, how amusing. CRT, what great effort you go to, to repeat things you say are disgusting, everyday. There in lies the irony in your comments, why are you constantly repeating words you consider disgusting? You obviously enjoy everything Trump says or does, otherwise you wouldn't repeat it, I mean, if you didn't everyday, what would you do with yourself? Christmas shop? Merry Christmas to the tag team.
Spock, Durham disagrees and the IG said no one involved with the FISA abuses has clean hands. Your MSNBC outlook is a farce.
ralcabin spends his valuable time attacking me with nonsensical accusations. You really need to get out more. May I suggest the psychologist office?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.