There comes a time when we must ask what Mark Herring really is — our attorney general, the state’s lawyer (and, by suggestion, a dedicated public servant), or a political agent provocateur.
Now, in the wake of Mr. Herring’s latest grandstanding gesture, is the time to pose — and answer — that question.
Earlier this week, Mr. Herring endorsed the legalization of so-called “recreational” marijuana. Does this man reside in a bubble, or in a haze of pot smoke? Here we are, still in the midst of a severe opioid crisis — and Mr. Herring thinks the best move is to legalize a Schedule I narcotic, so classified by the federal government since 1937. What’s more, Virginia just broadened the permitted uses of medical marijuana earlier this year. So it’s not as if the Old Dominion is lagging behind the times.
What it is doing is demonstrating common sense. Why expand the legality of a narcotic that is known to dull the senses and lessen the judgment of habitual users — a condition that legalization can’t help but exacerbate?
Two local legislators — Dels. Dave LaRock (R-33rd) and Chris Collins (R-29th) — have been quick to fire back at the attorney general, both noting that the General Assembly is not likely to do Mr. Herring’s bidding so long as marijuana stays on the federal books as a Schedule I narcotic.
But both men also maintain there is a political premise to Mr. Herring’s championing of the issue — i.e., that marijuana convictions fall heavily on blacks and other people of color, and Mr. Herring can shore up his racial bona fides after admitting to appearing in blackface while in college.
We consider that a stretch, given Mr. Herring’s previous espousal of myriad liberal issues — homosexual marriage being the primary one. This, we believe, is just another check placed on a long list.
Homosexual marriage? Psst, you can just call it marriage.
Marijuana being a Schedule I narcotic (like cocaine and heroin) is a joke. No one has ever died of a marijuana overdose. One cannot become physically addicted to marijuana. Marijuana is a plant I, a teen in the 1970s, smoked some pot as did most of my friends. We are all quite successful and none the worse for wear. There are old friends who drank themselves to death or are suffering from the effects of years of cigarette smoking.
