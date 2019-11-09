By this time of the high-school football season, certainty has pretty much always settled in as to the destination of the treasured Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple Trophy — aka “The Apple Cup” — annually awarded by The Star to the Winchester-Frederick County team with the best record in the season series among the four local schools (Handley, James Wood, Sherando, and Millbrook).
Only in 2010 was the “cup” up for grabs among all four participants. This year, not only can we not proclaim a winner, but we also have no clear idea where or when we will award the trophy. This is the result of a schedule change which moved the Sherando-Millbrook contest from the end of the season to the middle.
Making matters more vexing is that the destination of the Crimson Apple will be determined by two teams — Handley and James Wood — that cannot win it, but with a victory can claim a spot in the post-season. So, today’s game at the Handley Bowl is huge — and not just for the Judges and Colonels, but also for the Warriors and Pioneers. If James Wood were to beat Handley, the “cup” would go to Millbrook, victors over Sherando. If Handley wins, the Barr-Lindon scoreboard would boast three 2-1 teams . . . meaning that Sherando, as defending cup-holders, would retain the trophy.
A little confusing? Try figuring out where and when to hand over The Apple to the worthy winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.