Bibi-bashers from both sides of the aisle — Sen. Marco Rubio, meet Sen.Chuck Schumer — are lambasting the Israeli premier minister (and sometime Svengali) President Trump from denying entrance to Israel from those two foreign-policy experts Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.
This pair are ministers of disdain and perhaps even hate. Ms. Omar has called Israel “evil,” while Ms. Tlaib is a stanch advocate of the “one-state-solution” which would eventually translate to “No more Israel.” Both are staunch supporters are BDS (Boycott. Divestiture, and Sanctions), another way to, if successful, promote Israel’s demise.
Thus, why in the name of God would Benjamin Netanyahu and his government want to throw out the welcome mat to these women with no good on their mind.
Remember, Israel daily faces a terrorist threat the likes of which no other nation experiences, and it is supposed to be play “Nicey-nicey” with two anti-Semites out for a photo op? It simply can’t afford to take many, if any, chances. The first war Israel loses is the last one it ever fights.
Bibi was going to let tahlib come see her family and now she doesn't want to go. Guess just a pot stirrer and photo op for 2 of the squad.
And Israel played right into her hands when they made the initial denial of her request. They would’ve been better off just letting her come over In the first place, and make a fool of herself. Bibi looks like a pawn and comrade looks stupid.
Editor, you have gone over a dark edge. Here is what AIPAC said: "We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib's support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib's calls for a one-state solution. We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand,"
The blame should fall primarily on Donald Trump, for pursuing his petty quarrel with these elected representatives way beyond the norm. Bibi was responding to his buddy/patron Donald's request.
Exactly. And I doubt he realizes how much he has empowered this group, he's so stupid
Y’all are just so superficial.
Yep, he controls everything, your brain, my brain, every comment has to be about him, he controls the weather, the world, guess who enables him to do that? Why you & everyone else who insists on posting about him everyday, talking about him, everyday. Poor helpless beings, who got the blame for everything before Trump? This was nothing but a planned contrived visit to a country they had insulted to stir more controversy. If you don't like Trump or insults or controversy then who is making you post here every single day? So tiresome, reading the same old song & dance comments, if you don't like him then why aren't you abstaining from even discussing him? I got your point/position months ago, it would be refreshing to read a different comment, that's for sure.
Why? Because the USA gives Israel billions of dollars. Every year! Because Israel brings on this criticisms themselves by abusing the gift to them of a country by the guilty post WWII Europeans, by encroaching (stealing) land of the illegal West Bank Settlements. By being an apartheid state (discriminating against non-Jews). Because it is not anti-Semitic (Anti-Jewish) to be critical of Israel’s policies. Israel was wrong to deny their entry. Israel is wrong on many points of policy. It is not anti-semitic to criticize Israel.
Oh...I get it Slowe. You mean like it’s not anti-Christian to say the things you say? Hypocrisy is so enlightening!
I think you can be anti Christian and not anti USA would be more to the point. Not hypocrisy. You can be against a corrupt government and not against a religion is another way to put it. Christian hypocrisy is certainly enlightening!
