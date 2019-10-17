If anything, the most revealing Democratic debate to date, held Tuesday at Ohio’s Otterbein University, clearly separated two candidates from the rest of the motley dozen on stage — surging Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of course, and a fading former Vice President Joe Biden.
Or was that second contender a suddenly resurgent — and Lazarus-like — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders? The Bern was at the top of his socialist game Tuesday, but was it essentially a ruse, a colossal effort, post-heart attack, to show Americans he’s a vibrant 78-year-old. We’ll find out soon enough.
Speaking of septuagenarians, Mr. Biden had to feel relieved the rhetorical slings and arrows were no longer aimed at him. But there’s a clear downside to that, as it means he’s no longer the front-runner. Mrs. Warren is, and the target was clearly on her back — and sufficiently big to transform South Bend (Ind.) Mayor Pete Buttigieg into something of a center-leftist, ground he’s never occupied since landing on the national scene.
More transformed, though, largely through the elimination (temporarily?) of his benchmark vacuity, was former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas. Alone among the 12-pack on stage, only Mr. O’Rourke possessed the surprising insight to pinpoint Mrs. Warren’s political Achilles heel — i.e. that she seeks the presidency not to do good, but to settle old scores, Torquemada-style.
Or, as Mr. O’Rourke said, she’s not all that keen about “lifting people up,” but is far “more interested in being punitive and pitting one part of the country against another.”
Why else does she repeatedly rail against those demon windmills in her path — those “evil” corporations? But is this — and being humbled by Beto — any way to win the nomination, or even maintain her lead?
