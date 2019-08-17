Fifty years ago, Michael Lang, one of the founders of Woodstock, put on a heckuva show, albeit a dirty and drug-riddled one. But the fact that Mr. Lang couldn’t pull off a reprise this summer shows that lightning, in such instances, does not strike twice. There is, and will only be, one Woodstock. Thank goodness.
After a good start in terms of bands and a venue earlier this year, the whole venture fell apart. Lack of youth . . . and spontaneity. Kenzie Bryant, in Vanity Fair, captured the ethos of ennui:
“In 1969 they came out to Woodstock for peace and love and drugs and Jimi; in 2019 we’ll all just stay home. There’s a metaphor here maybe, but what is it? That we’re the stay-at-home generation, the generation taken by carpal tunnel and lower-back pain, thanks to the sedentary lifestyle required of us?”
And then the writer took up the obvious comparison. Their parents could have done it, pulled it off again. We’re glad Mom and Dad were around to see their wayward kids do it. Once. That’s all the world needed, or wanted.
