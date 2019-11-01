The year was 1924 and, at long last, the Washington Senators shed the woeful distinction of being “first in war, first in peace, and last in the American League.” Compiling a record of 92-62 under their youthful player-manager, second-baseman Bucky Harris, those former-day Nats faced the New York Giants of John McGraw in the World Series.
It was not a case of no one giving the Senators at shot at victory, although the Giants were the Giants — and they boasted the best record in baseball. But like many teams that seem to have fate working in its corner — or dugout, as the case may be — these Senators had the look of a “team of destiny.” Especially after they forced a seventh game, despite aging ace Walter Johnson losing twice earlier in the Series.
That merely set up the theatrics of Game 7, deemed one of the more dramatic in Series history. The Senators fell behind 3-1 in the eighth inning and looked like goners until fate — that word again — intervened in the form of a pebble. Harris slapped a grounder toward New York third-baseman Freddie Lindstrom, who squared his body to catch it only to see the ball hit that pebble and bounce over his head. Two runs scored on the play, tying the game.
The 36-year-old Johnson entered the contest in the ninth and held the Giants scoreless through the 12th. In that inning, lightning struck twice. Earl McNeely stroked a grounder, once again toward Lindstrom, and again a pebble — the same pebble? — came into play. The ball skittered away from the future Hall of Famer, and catcher Muddy Ruel raced home with the winning run in the 4-3 clincher.
The Senators returned to the Series in 1925, but the magic was gone; they lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates in seven games. Eight years later, in 1933, the Senators, again led by a Boy Manager, 26-year-old shortstop Joe Cronin, won the American League pennant but fell to the Giants in the Series. That would be the last time a Washington team would grace the Fall Classic.
Until this year. And, just as in 1924, these Nats — the Nationals, now residents of the National League — had the markings of a “team of destiny.” For starters, they faced five elimination games and won them all. What’s more, they displayed an amazingly annoying proclivity to fall behind, only to come back. This started in the so-called “wild card” game with the Milwaukee Brewers and continued throughout their stutter-step through October.
Just as in ’24 with the American League Senators, this tendency reduced the team’s fan base to tenterhooks in the climactic seventh game of the Series. With the Houston Astros’ Zack Greinke spinning a masterpiece, the Nats entered the seventh inning down 2-0. And then it happened, as it always seemed to: Anthony Rendon hit a homer, halving the Astros’ lead. And then after a walk to Juan Soto (Greinke’s last hitter), Howie Kendrick, king of “Los Viejos” (The Old Ones), pinged one off the right-field foul pole ... and suddenly the score was 3-2. The Nats would tack on a run in the eighth and two in the ninth for a historic 6-2 victory.
Historic for the fact that the home team won nary a game in this Series, but more so because a “team of destiny” broke a city’s 86-year drought. Immediately, these Nats are part of baseball’s rich lore.
Walter Johnson, Bucky Harris, and the Nats of ’24 would be proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.