BERRYVILLE — During the past school year, the Clarke County Education Foundation (CCEF) awarded the most college scholarship money in its 30-year history.
Nineteen graduates of Clarke County High School received scholarships totaling almost $50,000. Several students received more than one scholarship.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having been a stumbling block to fundraising efforts, donors have been generous and endowments have done well in the stock market, according to CCEF Executive Director Beth Williams.
Some scholarships are based mainly on students’ financial needs while others are based largely on academic achievement. Those who establish funds and endowments are allowed to specify the terms for which scholarships are granted, Williams said.
However, “our hope is that the scholarships ease burdens on students so they can focus on their studies,” she said, rather than worry about whether they ultimately can afford to earn degrees.
“College costs are astronomical” for many students nowadays, she acknowledged.
In addition to the student scholarships, the foundation in the past year awarded two teachers scholarships to participate in career development programs.
CCEF raises private dollars to pay for educational equipment, innovative learning opportunities and other needs of students and teachers in the Clarke County Public Schools for which public funds aren’t available to cover. The nonprofit foundation operates independently of the school division.
Altogether, CCEF provided almost $126,000 in grants and scholarships to teachers and students during the 2020-21 academic year. That’s more than twice what it was able to provide just a few years ago, said Williams.
Tax-deductible donations are accepted throughout the year. The foundation also holds annual fundraising events such as a golf tournament and gala.
Because of social distancing measures amid the pandemic, the 2021 gala was held virtually. Participants picked up to-go dinners from a local eatery, then went home and enjoyed the meals while listening to presentations and participating in bingo online. The event netted more than $31,500. An auction of items donated by businesses and other supporters raised $12,700 more, according to the foundation’s recently-released annual report.
Realizing that people continue to have needs as the pandemic persists, “people are being equally or more generous” than in the past, Williams said.
“We cannot fulfill our mission without the support of our community,” she emphasized.
Donations have been used toward numerous expenses, including the scholarships.
Eighteen teachers received COVID relief grants to modify their classrooms to meet social distancing requirements and/or teach lessons in unique ways as the pandemic continued.
CCEF bought school supply packs for every student needing one while they learned virtually at home when classrooms were closed. And, the foundation purchased for every student a water bottle to use after classrooms reopened, plus 10,000 disposable masks and “a huge supply of toilet paper when it was hard to come by,” the annual report mentioned.
STEM Grants were awarded for five projects and teacher learning activities intended to help improve students’ knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. One project was the purchase of virtual reality headsets for D.G. Cooley and Boyce elementary schools.
Teachers received 12 Classroom Impact Grants toward innovative student learning activities ranging from vermicompositing to pickleball.
Vermicomposting involves using worms to decompose food waste or sewage. Pickleball, a sport growing in popularity, combines tennis, ping-pong and badminton techniques.
CCEF provided two live virtual field trips to the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum in Winchester for every pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade class. Museum educators interacted with students during each 30-minute trip.
As the pandemic limited where people could go and what they physically could do, the virtual trips “made students feel a little more (like things were) normal,” Williams said.
The museum provided access to two prerecorded educational videos for every K-5 pupil. One of the videos included activities that could be done at home or in the classroom.
It’s hard for Williams to predict how CCEF will fare in the future. As the pandemic lingers, she said, “who knows where the world is going to be next March?”
That’s when the next gala is planned. Williams said she hopes it can be an in-person event. That could lead to more money being raised, she indicated.
A public celebration of the foundation’s 30th anniversary also is in the works.
“We’re trying to be optimistic” that the public will continue to be generous to the foundation, said Williams. “We’re hopeful we can continue to rally together” to benefit the schools and the overall community.
