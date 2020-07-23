WINCHESTER — Teaching more about Black people, reaching out to minority students and setting higher expectations for them are some of the ways Winchester Public Schools staff say they’re addressing racial inequities in the school district.
At a Zoom forum on July 16, 10 educators spoke about how their personal backgrounds and biases have affected how they interact with students of color. Some educators have biracial children and said they have firsthand experience with racism. Others said they grew up sheltered from it. They spoke of the need to connect with students of other cultures personally in order to improve how they teach them.
In some cases, that can mean visiting a student outside school such as at their job or church. Teachers were also urged to share their own experiences with students.
“It’s about knowing the students first and then trying to help them learn the content,” said Lisa Ashe, a 1998 Handley High School graduate who is now a secondary math consultant with the North Carolina Department of Education. “Be transparent. ‘I’ve lived the same experience. Or I’ve never lived the same experience.’”
Even though she excelled at math, Ashe said she wasn’t invited to take advanced classes until high school. Ashe credited her mother for pushing teachers to get her on track for college. She recalled that the only Black guidance counselor at Handley at the time alerted her in her senior year about scholarships for Black students that she and other Black students weren’t aware of.
“Even though I was put on a college track, I don’t think I was still exposed to everything I could have been exposed to in my K-12 experience,” she said. “That was many years ago and I won’t mention how many. However, I do think there is a lot of room for change.”
As one of the few Black female math teachers in many of the schools where she has taught, Ashe described herself as a “unicorn” in most classrooms. The majority of the nation’s 3.8 million teachers are caucasian women, according to the National Education Association.
Ashe said the hiring of Carl Rush last July as the Winchester school district’s first equity specialist — his title was changed to equity coordinator after his duties were expanded — was a good first step. As the victim of low expectations as a student, Ashe said she has high expectations for all students regardless of their race.
Alicia Wheeling, a Daniel Morgan Middle School math teacher and 1998 Handley graduate, recalled being told in her junior year by her guidance counselor that because her family was poor, her only options were Lord Fairfax Community College or the military. She said higher expectations have been set as more minority guidance counselors have been hired.
Rush said Handley has five guidance counselors, and two are women of color. One of the women was hired this year. In the past several years, there was one woman of color.
Wheeling acknowledged it’s a lot harder for some students of color. For example, a student from El Salvador, who must deal with cultural and language barriers, has it harder than a student who has grown up here. But she said there should still be high expectations from teachers — if they’re willing to work with the students.
“Once you do those things, you can see a lot of success,” she said. “In incorporating the hands-on things, the enrichment activities for all, not just the high-achieving students in your class.”
Angie Cain, early childhood coordinator for Winchester Public Schools, said for minority kindergarten and early-grade students, things like making sure the crayons, dolls, paint and paper are stocked in a wide-range of colors makes children more comfortable.
“You see them back there matching and saying, ‘Hey, this one’s me. This one’s me.’ And it’s not always been that way,” she said. “We’re doing a better job of representing the students who we serve even with the books in the classroom and the pictures on the wall.”
But Jeffrey Keller, a history teacher at Handley, said there is room for changes in the World History One curriculum.
Of the 15 history strands, six are about Europe and there is only one strand for Africa. The only person discussed in the African curriculum is Prince Henry the Navigator of Portugal, one of the founders of the Atlantic slave trade. Keller noted Prince Henry is called one of the “fathers of racism” by Black author and historian Ibram X Kendi. “If you look at the curriculum alone, we have some big problems we need to tackle on a grand scale,” Keller said.
