You might recognize Edward Sturdivant’s name from the sign hitched to the back of his pickup truck that advertises his campaign for Frederick County School Board.
Sturdivant is running for a seat representing the Back Creek District. He says his decision to join the ballot was largely influenced by his own experience with the board as a Frederick County Public Schools parent and grandparent.
“It just seems to me that everything within the school board is secretive. They want to keep the parents at bay,” Sturdivant said. “The whole theme of my campaign has been parents’ rights matter. ... I’m a parent, and it matters to me.”
Sturdivant grew up in Prince William County. He’s an Army veteran and a Frederick County community member whose children, and now grandchildren, were and are FCPS students.
Since 1988, he’s worked as a corrections officer. He spent 26 years at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center before making the switch to the Prince William Adult Detention Center, where he’s been for nine years. Sturdivant also works as a general police instructor, has his own ministry and is raising his grandson.
The Frederick County School Board, he said, was never something he took interest in — until a few years ago.
“In all my years I’d been here I never cared about the school board. I couldn’t tell you who was on the school board, never needed the school board, never went to a school board meeting,” he said.
However, he says that changed when he started growing concerned about the quality of his grandson’s education. He described a list of board decisions and personal experiences that he says troubled him as a parent. Sturdivant says the board did not make him feel heard.
“I’m not noise,” he said, “I’m a concerned parent. ... And at that point, I decided I’m running for the school board because they’re not on our side,” Sturdivant said.
If elected, Sturdivant says he’ll take a hands-on approach. He wants to visit schools to see firsthand what’s going on.
“I can talk to the teachers. I can talk to the administrators. I can talk to the students to find out what they think is important,” he said.
He also seeks to emphasize parental voices when it comes to making decisions about what happens in the school system.
Much of Sturdivant’s campaign is centered around experiences with his grandson, who has autism and is an FCPS student. It’s because of this that Sturdivant wants to see hardworking teachers valued by the school system.
Since starting at James Wood High School, Sturdivant says he’s seen his grandson go from struggling to succeeding.
“He’s been making A’s and B’s this whole past year, just from the dedication of those teachers looking out for him and the communication. ... A lot of these teachers are upset because they don’t feel appreciated. All they ever hear is the negative. They feel marginalized ... which is why I plan to go to the schools, to be there, to talk to people, to listen to somebody because most people just want to be listened to,” he said.
Sturdivant has strong beliefs when it comes to what’s best for FCPS, from books to masking to bathroom policies.
However, he says he does hope to engage in conversations and hear other points of view if elected.
“There are things that I believe that you either believe them or you don’t,” he said, “but I’m not there to push my ideology. The only thing I am there is to make sure that we are teaching these kids, giving them the skills that they need.”
Frederick County School Board positions for the Back Creek, Gainesboro and Opequon districts are up for election this November. The at-large seat is on the ballot as well.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 to Nov. 3.
