Edwardine Alena Bain, 59, of Inwood was called Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
Born June 1, 1962 in Charles Town, she was the daughter of the late Edward Allen Bain and Catherine Elizabeth Bain.
She was a graduate of Shepherd University.
Edwardine loved and was dedicated to her job with the Loudoun County Government Community Access Program (CAP), where she worked with the disabled. She was a coach for Berkeley County Recreational League Basketball. She was an organ donor. She loved traveling and planning beach trips. She had a love for bargain shopping. She was an animal lover and loved her dogs. Her biggest love was spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Wonder, Corrine Reid, Anna Williams, Alice Baldwin, Lisa Pruett and Faith Bain; her nieces and nephews, Jeremy Reid, Diana Pimentel, Christina Reid, Zachary Maynard, Matthew Maynard, Melissa Fleagle-Rodehaver, Derek Estep, Brady Estep, Robert Storm, Christopher Reid, Mark Williams, David Williams, Michael Baldwin and Timothy Baldwin; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and her beloved dog, Kota May.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Reid.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg with Pastor Tim Butler officiating.
Interment will be Bunker Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA nearest to you.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
