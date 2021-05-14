WINCHESTER — A company has been selected to replace Frederick County’s outdated public safety radio system.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Wednesday night to choose Texas-based EF Johnson and authorized the county administrator to execute a contract with the company not to exceed $20,007,471 for the system’s initial cost. An additional $8.9 million is expected to be spent on the radio system over the next 20 years.
Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells, Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and Shawnee Supervisor David Stegmaier voted in favor of choosing EF Johnson. Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy, Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber opposed it.
More than two years ago, Pennsylvania-based Mission Critical Partners assessed the county’s existing public safety radio system and identified numerous problems with it, including limited capacity, no frequencies transmitted countywide and a limited number of operational channels in the event primary dispatch channels are overloaded. Some parts of the system were installed more than 20 years ago.
Four vendors responded to the county’s request for proposals (RFP) to replace the system. Mission Critical Partners helped develop the RFP and facilitated the RFP evaluation and vendor negotiations. In November, an internal working group of system users known as the Communications Committee, with representatives from the sheriff’s office, fire and rescue and emergency dispatch, recommended the board select EF Johnson.
Before the board’s vote Wednesday night, Jeremy Thomas, account manager for Motorola Solutions, urged the supervisors to reconsider awarding the contract to EF Johnson. Motorola was one of the vendors being considered for the project. Thomas said Motorola has more experience than EF Johnson and offers superior services.
Wayne Duff of L3Harris Technologies — another potential vendor — said the $20 million cost is too high.
“This project you are looking at tonight is a $15 million maximum project,” Duff said. “I would highly encourage the board to think hard about this decision.”
McCarthy, Dunn and Graber had wanted the board to terminate the existing RFP and get a second opinion to evaluate it. They said they were concerned that Mission Critical Partners had offered inconsistent or inaccurate information throughout the process. Dunn said adding more potential vendors into the conversation would lead to more competition — and likely result in the county getting a new radio system for a lower cost.
“I want the best system that Frederick County residents can get for the best price,” Dunn said. “You heard the comment from the representative from L3Harris. He just made a comment a few days ago saying they could do the contract for $14-15 million dollars. I’d like to say, ‘Let’s put them on the spot and see if that’s true.’ That’s a fair comment. We have a potential savings of $5-$6 million. Why would you not want to do that?”
But the other supervisors wanted to proceed with what had been recommended by the Communications Committee.
“We began this process of replacing our public safety communications system nearly two years ago, in 2019,” said Stegmaier. “Two years, Mr. Chairman, and that doesn’t even include the additional 30 months it would take to build the infrastructure and have the new communications system operational. Mr. Chairman and members, every day that we continue to delay this critical project, which is experiencing instances of failure right now, [we are] unnecessarily placing our firefighters, our deputies, our correctional officers, our students, teachers and school support staff and our citizens at risk.”
The county hopes to begin construction on the new radio system later this year, though an exact date has yet to be determined.
Also at the meeting, the board:
Appropriated $4.5 million to Winchester Regional Airport for its fiscal year 2022 capital budget. Frederick County is contributing only $53,818 of the airport’s budget, but it has to appropriate the $4.5 million because it serves as the airport’s fiscal agent.
Added 27.26 acres in the Back Creek District to the South Frederick Agricultural and Forestal District, which would prevent the land from being developed. Walter Nelson and Barbara Snapp Nelson requested to add the land to the district. The parcel is located on West Oaks Lane, northwest of Cedar Creek Grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.