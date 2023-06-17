BERRYVILLE — Residents believe that restrictions should be replaced on large trucks traveling along South Church Street.
However, Berryville Town Council recently decided to get input from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) before imposing any restrictions.
A proposed ordinance would ban trucks more than 50 feet long from going onto South Church between Crow Street and South Buckmarsh Street (U.S. 340). It also would prohibit the trucks on Byrd Avenue and Josephine Street, as well as on Taylor Street, Swan Avenue and Hermitage Boulevard east of South Buckmarsh.
For comparison purposes, the typical length of a tractor-trailer is 72 feet, a report prepared for the council shows.
"To (effectively) restrict trucks," Town Manager Keith Dalton told the council, "it appears necessary to consider placing restrictions on truck traffic on other streets that lead to" South Church.
Exceptions would be made for emergency vehicles, plus large trucks in traffic rerouted by authorities during emergencies or road construction. The town manager, at his discretion, would be able to grant permits for trucks used for construction, moving or deliveries to addresses within the restricted area.
Drivers caught violating the ordinance would be charged with failing to obey a highway sign, which carries a $25 fine, according to Berryville Police Chief Neal White.
Councilman Ryan Tibbens asked whether a higher fine could be imposed so "it actually matters" to truck drivers, or if a violation could affect their commercial driver's licenses. White replied that it probably would be a matter for the General Assembly to decide since police only can enforce penalties that state code allows.
State code Subsection 46.2-1304 lets localities put restrictions on the movements of trucks within their boundaries, though.
So-called “through trucks” are already banned on West Main Street and the portion of East Main between Buckmarsh and Jack Enders Boulevard, the route into the Clarke County Business Park. They’re also prohibited on Mosby Boulevard and the section of Hermitage Boulevard west of South Buckmarsh.
The affected stretch of South Church is a narrow, two-lane road running through a residential area north to downtown.
Council members repeatedly have heard concerns about large trucks traveling on South Church as well as Josephine and Byrd, where drivers have to turn around but find it hard. Those two streets are dead ends.
Some of the trucks have been trying to reach Berryville Graphics' factory in the business park. Officials have speculated that the trucks' global positioning systems are inaccurately informing drivers that Josephine and Byrd are the shortest routes to the plant.
Signs have been posted to alert drivers that Josephine and Byrd are dead ends and South Church isn't suitable for tractor-trailers.
But the signs apparently aren't working. And, people living in the neighborhood — including Councilwoman Diane Harrison — contend the truck problem is getting worse.
"Hopefully, we can nip it in the bud" somehow, said Harrison.
During a public hearing, South Church resident Janice Badal said that when walking in the neighborhood, "sometimes I have to run across the street ... the trucks are moving so fast."
The neighborhood, Badal said, is "becoming less residential in its feel" due to the trucks.
Kenneth Liggins, a former Josephine resident who still visits frequently, recalled helping a tractor-trailer driver turn his rig around recently.
A sign stating that Berryville Graphics' back entrance on Josephine is closed is "so low to the ground that truck drivers cannot read it," said Liggins. He suggested posting it higher.
Steve Dawson, who lives near the end of Josephine, said his yard has been torn up several times by trucks turning around. Drivers never have stopped to take responsibility for their actions, he mentioned.
"It's a mixed-up situation," Dawson said reluctantly.
Council decided to consult VDOT to find out if different signs should be posted or highway engineers have ideas, other than restrictions, for controlling truck movements.
Tibbens asked whether the proposed Southeast Collector road — if it's ever built — would take trucks off South Church. Possibly, Dalton replied.
After several people posed the idea, Dalton also said it may be possible to eventually make South Church a cul-de-sac if development occurs nearby.
Land in unincorporated Clarke County along Berryville's southeast border is targeted for industrial development and potential annexation.
