BERRYVILLE — Efforts to get a small hotel developed in Berryville have stalled.
Local officials largely blame the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hurt lodging businesses as people have decided not to take trips, or at least to postpone traveling.
In 2014, a consultant determined that downtown Berryville could support a “boutique hotel” — one that has up to 50 rooms and is somewhat upscale. A study by Newmark Knight Frank, a nationwide real estate advisory firm, in 2019 upheld the findings. The study was commissioned by Berryville Main Street, a private organization that promotes the downtown district, and is funded by the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority.
Berryville, a town of approximately 4,000 residents, is Clarke County’s governmental seat and commercial hub. Yet there is no hotel or motel within the town limits. Community leaders think having one would encourage people visiting tourist attractions or relatives in the area to stay overnight and spend money in stores and restaurants.
During the past decade, Berryville officials have met with various people who seemed interested in establishing a hotel, but nothing ever became of their interest, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
That includes a hotel chain. Dalton said the chain seemed interested in having a hotel in Berryville, but a local group of investors would have to be found to own and run it.
“I haven’t heard a peep” of interest lately, said Christy Dunkle, the town’s director of community development.
“At this point in time, there is no interest,” county Economic Development and Tourism Director Felicia Hart indicated.
That doesn’t necessarily mean, though, someone isn’t putting together a proposal and hasn’t yet made it known, Dunkle said.
“In all honesty,” said Dalton, “(the pandemic during) the past year has stymied interest.”
Hart said she stays in contact with representatives of hotel chains, some of whom she worked with in the past elsewhere. If they’re not interested, they often pass along word of Berryville’s interest to operators of smaller facilities, she said.
“We’ll talk to anybody” interested in the idea, she said of town and county officials.
She mentioned that, to her understanding, one chain has postponed plans to build a hotel in another locality because of the pandemic. In another place, “two are holding off” on development plans, she said.
Many hotels have had problems finding people to hire for front-line jobs, Hart continued. Previous employees were laid off during the pandemic because of low occupancy, and few people have shown interest in replacing them, she said.
Another factor in hotels’ current lack of interest in Berryville, she said, may be the growing popularity of short-term rentals of cabins or rooms in people’s homes — or even vacated homes — through websites such as Airbnb.
“Culture has changed,” said Hart. “People are more willing to stay in someone’s home. It’s a more personal experience” than a hotel often can provide.
Still, she and Dunkle remain optimistic that Berryville eventually will attract a small hotel. Not only could it host tourists and people visiting local families, but also executives visiting local companies, she reasoned.
“It would be a great tool,” Dunkle said, “to support existing businesses and help attract new ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.