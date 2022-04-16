BERRYVILLE — People in agricultural businesses, including farming, need a networking system to help them market their products and obtain services they need, Rich Faucher Jr. believes.
He's spearheading an effort to form a regional organization to foster such connections.
The effort sprouted from the "Growing Your Agribusiness" program held at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in late January. The program, in which more than 100 people took part, was sponsored by Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester economic and tourism development offices.
Faucher, who owns Faucher Farms near Berryville, was one of the attendees. He suggested forming a group enabling those in agriculture to get together periodically to discuss their needs and concerns. He volunteered to get the process going.
Already having sown the seeds in the field, he's now trying to get them to develop roots and germinate.
Faucher (pronounced faw-SHAY) organized a follow-up meeting on April 8 at the fairgrounds. About 20 people came, yet he's heard from more than 50 in recent weeks. Most represented farms and other agricultural business. Some were officials from government agencies interested in helping them.
"It's pretty surprising" how many people are interested in setting up an organization, he said, and "it's a diverse group of folks."
They include longtime farmers to people who recently have started farming, either full-time or part-time, and people interested in doing so, Faucher said. Meat producers and people who market products grown on farms also have communicated with him.
"There are a lot of different sectors within the (agriculture) industry itself," he pointed out. Farming is just one.
Currently, "we're trying to get our head around what this organization is going to be," he continued. For example, is it going to be for-profit or nonprofit? And, what exactly will be its responsibilities?
Those at the April meeting voiced a variety of needs and concerns. Among them, Faucher said, were finding resources such as grants to help cover agricultural expenses, finding experienced farmers willing to serve as mentors to those entering the profession and establishing a "local economic ecosystem" for access to farming supplies such as hay.
Farmers want to sell what they grow and raise plus products they make from those commodities. Yet they often "run into a wall," Faucher said, such as in trying to locate U.S. Department of Agriculture-certified kitchens where their products can be made.
Complicating the issue, he said, is the Northern Shenandoah Valley being close to multiple states, each of which has somewhat different rules for making and marketing agricultural products.
"People want to sell at more (places) than farm stands," he said.
Amid an increasing amount of commerce being done online, farmers — like those in most professions today — need constant, reliable broadband service to do business, Faucher noted. However, many rural areas of the valley, including much of Clarke County, are lacking it.
Officials are working on a project to improve broadband countywide, but it was needed yesterday and long before then, he indicated.
Speaking from experience, he said, "How can you do online sales when your internet goes out? I can't have it just one quarter of the day, after kids get through playing video games" online.
"But internet doesn't solve everything," Faucher said, explaining why people in agriculture need personal connections with their peers.
"A lot of networking is needed," he emphasized.
Faucher aims to schedule a second meeting to try and hear from people who weren't able to attend the one on April 8.
"It's really tough to get farmers together," he admitted, considering "we work wacky hours everyday."
In the meantime, anyone wanting to reach out to him with ideas or concerns can email him at rfaucher@faucherfarms.com.
"We're at baby steps" right now in forming the organization, Faucher said. Still, "we're all in this together."
"You're not alone" in your needs and concerns, he wants those in agriculture throughout the valley to know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.