WINCHESTER — Community egg hunts are fun for many kids, but not those with special needs. The crowds, the noise, the running around — it can all be too much for people who have physical challenges or experience sensory overloads.
Leslie Bowery realized that in 2007, so she — with the backing of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, where she works as community recreation coordinator — created Eggcessible, a free Easter egg hunt exclusively for those with emotional, intellectual and physical barriers.
Eggcessible returned on Wednesday morning to the delight of about a dozen participants, each of whom was tasked with collecting 10 plastic eggs from the gym floor in Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building. After completing their mission, participants traded in their colorful eggs for goodie bags containing stuffed animals, slap bracelets, pinwheels, rubber ducks and more fun prizes.
"The Easter Bunny always comes to greet the kids," Bowery said as she watched a volunteer in a white rabbit costume posing for pictures with excited attendees.
Some kids had no trouble bending over and picking up the eggs, many of which are the same ones used in the first Eggcessible 16 years ago, Bowery said. Those who couldn't, such as children using wheelchairs, were given a long, padded pole with a magnet at the end — referred to as a "magic wand" — that picked up plastic eggs containing small magnets inside.
Ignatius Ehlinger, 19, of Front Royal, discovered that a magic wand is great for not only picking up eggs, but sword fighting as well.
When asked if he had fun Wednesday, Ignatius beamed and said, "Yeah!"
He also said his favorite color is green, which is why he only collected green eggs, and his favorite holiday character is the Easter Bunny, who he thinks is even better than Santa Claus.
"Ask him again in December, you might get a different answer," Ignatius' mom, Winnie Ehlinger, said with a laugh.
Ehlinger said she loves taking her son to events that cater to people with special needs.
"It's hard to find accessible events," she said. "When they first started this [Eggcessible egg hunt] 16 years ago, it was a really big deal. ... I feel it's important for him to be in the community as much as he can to show what he can do."
Another parent who appreciated having an accessible holiday event was Chuck Allen of Berryville, who came to the War Memorial Building with his 27-year-old son, Kyle Allen.
"I'm pretty much his shadow all the time," Chuck Allen said.
Kyle is a man of few words, but his dad said he and his wife are always on the lookout for things to do with him, especially if those things help keep Kyle moving and in good physical condition.
"I'm interested in things that make him sweat," Chuck Allen said. "We do basketball, bowling. I think we're going to try out boxing this year."
Wednesday marked the first time Kyle had attended an Eggcessible. Another newcomer was 2-year-old Jacob Stauffer of Frederick County, who was there with his mom, Rachel Stauffer.
"This is perfect," Rachel Stauffer said. "And Jacob loved it. He loves eggs and he loves bunnies."
Bowery said an event as fun as Eggcessible can't be staged by just one person, so she was grateful for her coworkers and loyal volunteers who helped pull off Wednesday's festivities.
"They're phenomenal and always come on board to help out with stuff," she said. "They're the best crew you can find."
Next up for Bowery and her helpers is Spookcessible, a Halloween event held each October where children with special needs collect paper ghosts for prizes. For updates on that event as it nears, and to learn more about all of Winchester Parks and Recreation Department's community offerings, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
