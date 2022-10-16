Eight people have suffered non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, an unknown individual or group of individuals fired multiple times into a crowd at an outdoor gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane.
Five people were treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center, and three were taken to U.Va. Medical Center in Charlottesville, Parks said.
Patients range from ages 18 to 27, Parks said.
Devon Lane is located off of Port Republic Road, and is primarily home for off-campus housing for James Madison University students. A statement from JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos confirmed that the victims were not currently enrolled at JMU.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating whether it was one person or multiple people who fired shots, Parks said. No suspects were on scene when police arrived.
Police believe the incident was isolated to Devon Lane and there is not a threat to the greater community at this time, Parks said. Police ask those with information about this incident to email Det. Brittany Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.
