WINCHESTER — Fire trucks, military vehicles and semi-trucks filled the parking lot outside Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center Thursday morning.
School buses full of eighth-grade students from middle schools in Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester arrived in shifts for the annual Worlds of Work.
Nearly 3,000 students were given the opportunity to speak with representatives from more than 70 companies and employers about future career options.
"Eighth grade is a time where kids are transitioning into high school," said Shayla Rickard, business retention manager for the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, who led the team which works to put on the event each year. "So they're learning what they want to do with their lives. And at 14, I don't think any of us know what we want to do with our lives, but this is a good time for them to transition into, like, what classes they want to take."
Rickard said that when these students head to high school next year, they'll get to make their class schedules, and being exposed to the workforce gives them the opportunity to include job-related or Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes.
Students spoke to people working in agriculture, medical care, power companies, fire departments, police departments, the military and more. For many employers, the event provided an opportunity not only to plant the seed of interest in young people, but to scope out local students who might be interested in one day joining their workforce.
"It's a very good public relations event. And it shows that there are companies that you can enjoy doing your job and have a wonderful career," said Cathy Hoopengardner, a community paramedic for Valley Health.
Valley Health attends Worlds of Work every year. Hoopengardner said students asked a lot of questions about the different types of transport options at Valley Health, and they were very interested in doing CPR on the mannequin and seeing the inside of the ambulance.
"It's very important because as they get ready to go into their high school years, they can take advanced courses, which also now counts in a lot of schools as continuing education," she said. "And it helps them to jump-start their career of their choice."
Alexandra Hassler, a transportation security inspector for the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA), said it was exciting to meet kids who are interested in discovering possible careers.
"Because they're young kids, most of them just want the stickers or the swag, and they run off, they don't care. But when you get the kids that really engage and are interested, they ask questions and are possibly thinking about a future career with us. That's where, like, that's what I'm looking for," she said. "... I think with certain kids, one is going to stand out, and one is going to possibly shape their future. ... you never know what you're, we're influencing and what kind of influence you have. So I think it's good. It's fun."
Jackson Korn, an eighth-grader at James Wood Middle School in Frederick County, said he explored a number of career options during his time at Worlds of Work, from technology to military to law enforcement.
"I mean, I'm definitely interested in, like, the military services," Jackson said. "It's good for finding job careers to see what you might be able to get into when you're older."
He also said he was enjoying being around kids from different schools and hanging out with his friends.
Olivia Fisher, an eighth-grader at Signal Knob Middle School in Shenandoah County, said she was excited about exploring jobs in both agriculture and health care.
"I actually show livestock, so agriculture is a big part of what I want to do. And then health care, my mom does, so that's also something that would be, like, a backup plan for me," she said. "... I only have about, like, four or five more years till I have to decide what I want to do, so it's good for me to see and start thinking about what I want to do now."
Tara Woolever, James Wood Middle's principal, said the event offered opportunities for students to think about their future, and for the community to maintain and strengthen its connection with young people.
"I think it's amazing if we can keep the kids that we have in our community and help them give back and create a stronger community," she said. "So the better connections we can create to jobs, the more likely we are to get them to stay here in their community."
This connection between the community and the students is a big part of the event's mission. Rickard said that supplying students with the resources and knowledge to pursue careers in and around their hometown is a big reason for hosting this event.
"The hope is that they see the importance of businesses here in our county, and that they can get it right here," she said. "And we have a lot of people, as you know, in the area that drive over the mountain, but there are so many opportunities right here. They're good-paying jobs. They're jobs that have benefits, they have tuition reimbursement, some of them do, and they have on-the-job training, and they can learn so much from those. And so this event shows them that maybe they might want to go to a four-year university that is farther away, but they come back and they want to do things here in their area."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.