WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board has its first announced candidate for this fall's general election.
Stuart Eiland, who recently retired following a 30-year career as executive vice president of the architectural woodworking firm SJ Morse Co. in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, said this week he will seek election to one of the board's two at-large seats that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
School Board races are nonpartisan and candidates are not formally affiliated with political parties.
Eiland, a first-time candidate for elected office, said in a media release he would bring extensive educational and people-management experience to the seven-member board, which transitioned from being an appointed body to an elected one in 2020.
Eiland taught English in Clay County, Tennessee, before moving to the Northern Shenandoah Valley 15 years ago. Since relocating, the release states, he has volunteered considerable time working with teachers in Frederick County's Armel Elementary, James Wood Middle, Admiral Byrd Middle and Millbrook High schools. In 2004, Frederick County Public Schools appointed him to serve on a focus group to help map the system's six-year improvement plan.
Since moving to the city of Winchester in 2016, Eiland has continued his volunteer service through Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area by reading to third and fourth graders at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, the release states.
Professionally, Eiland was in charge of budgeting and financial management, personnel, estimating and sales, production oversight and scheduling during his three-decade career with SJ Morse Co. Those experiences, the release states, gave him insight into the importance of education and literacy in a manufacturing environment and taught him the value of effective conflict-resolution and collaboration skills.
"I believe that my unique combined experiences as a high school teacher, a longtime school volunteer and manufacturing company executive would provide valuable contributions to the Winchester School Board," Eiland said in the release. "I have a deep understanding of the value of excellence in vocational skills and people management in the manufacturing industry, as well as insight into the learning requirements and challenges of students in our public schools. I am committed to ensuring that students with interests across the career spectrum are given the tools and education they need to pursue their dreams."
Eiland and his wife, Lisa, a registered nurse who has been with Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester for more than 20 years, have three children who attended Frederick County Public Schools, with the youngest graduating in 2012.
In his free time, Eiland can be seen biking throughout the city, and he and his wife enjoy hiking, the release states.
On Nov. 8, Winchester residents will be voting for two at-large seats and one Ward 4 seat on the Winchester School Board. The two at-large seats are currently held by Karen Anderson Holman and Erica Truban, and the Ward 4 position is held by Bryan Pearce-Gonzales. None of the incumbents have publicly announced if they will seek election.
Also up for grabs this autumn are four City Council seats — one in each of Winchester's four wards — and a U.S. House of Representatives seat for the 6th Congressional District, which was recently redrawn to include Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
Anyone who wants to vote in the general election must register at least 21 days prior to Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.