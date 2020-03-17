WINCHESTER — Judge William Warner Eldridge IV is succeeding Judge N. Randolph Bryant in Clarke, Frederick and Winchester circuit courts.
Bryant, a 65-year-old Winchester resident, was appointed to the 26th Circuit Court in 2015 and his term ran through 2022, but he retired in May for health reasons. Eldridge, 40, was appointed to the 26th Circuit in 2015 and assigned to Harrisonburg/Rockingham County General District Court. His duties included serving a couple days per week in Frederick and Winchester general district courts.
Eldridge grew up in Orange County, California, and now lives in Harrisonburg. He has been a Virginia resident since attending the George Mason University School of Law, from which he graduated in 2004, passing the bar later that year. As a defense attorney, he handled hundreds of cases including one federal and one state death penalty case as well as serious drug cases in state and federal court, according to his resume. In addition, he represented clients in civil litigation as well as those accused of fraud and traffic offenses.
Citing judicial ethics concerns, Eldridge wouldn’t comment Monday about why he chose a law career or why he sought a judgeship. Eldridge was reappointed by the state legislature during the recently completed legislative session. His eight-year term begins May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.