WINCHESTER — Tuesday's election marks the first time Winchester voters will cast ballots for School Board members.
Four of the board's seven seats are up for election. The races for the Ward 1 and Ward 3 seats are uncontested. The races for the at-large and Ward 2 seats are contested. A total of six candidates are running, all as independents.
At-large seat
Incumbent School Board member Marie Imoh and Lincoln Jones are running for the at-large seat, along with write-in candidate Karen Ridings, who name does not appear on the ballot.
Imoh, 48, has served on the School Board since being appointed in 2015. She is the clinical director for National Counseling Group, a provider of mental, behavioral and substance use services.
Jones, 56, is a division manager for a beverage company in West Virginia.
Ridings, 65, is retired. She worked as food services coordinator and then as a teacher for Winchester Public Schools. She later was employed by the Virginia Cooperative Extension through Virginia Tech.
Imoh, a self-described introvert, said it was challenging to actively campaign for School Board, but it made her get out of her comfort zone. In doing so, she heard what city residents have to say about local education issues.
"One of the things I was afraid of, in terms of the whole going from [an] appointed to [an] elected school board, is the whole political implication," Imoh said.
But her takeaway from campaigning is that "our community does really care about our schools."
She added that there's also a segment of the community that doesn't feel like it has a voice.
Imoh's campaign platform focused on mental health in schools and helping identify mental health issues and connecting students to the right resources. She also strongly supports of Career and Technical Education (CTE).
Jones said he learned while campaigning that residents are excited to have the opportunity to elect School Board members.
"They feel there is more accountability to someone elected rather than someone appointed," Jones said.
He added that he's met teachers who don't feel like they're being heard by school officials.
Jones campaign platform focused on building trust and interaction between the School Board and the community, possibly by holding town hall meetings. He's also concerned about the chronic student absenteeism throughout the school division and with Handley's graduation rate.
In the 2018-19 school year, 16.3% of students in the division missed at least 10% of school days. The on-time graduation rate at Handley for the Class of 2019 was 89.5%, according to the Virginia Department of Education. The state on-time graduation rate is 91.5%.
The chronic absenteeism and dropout rate also helped fuel Ridings' decision to run, along with recent survey findings that indicated a majority of Handley students feel like they don't belong.
"We don't want to have kids get lost, because they don't feel welcome or there are some biases regarding their economic status or their race," Ridings previously said. "We don't want them to drop out."
To alleviate the problem, Ridings has suggested creating more programs at school that make students feel welcome.
Ward 2
Carmen Crawford, 66, a retired employee of Washington Gas, and Melissa Harris, 38, a medical assistant for the Northwestern Community Services Board, are vying for the Ward 2 seat, which has been vacant for several years.
For Crawford, an important part of her campaign platform is looking at reading comprehension in the elementary schools and providing assistance for students experiencing difficulties.
"We must address reading inability at an early age," Crawford said. "The only way we can address this problem is to be open and honest with where each student falls behind and getting them the help they need."
Crawford is also focused on school safety, health and welfare of students; parent engagement and support for teachers; as well as researching and supporting parents who are having trouble assisting their children with schoolwork from home during the pandemic.
Harris' key campaign issues are addressing elementary attendance zone issues in Ward 2 and adjusting school curriculum to require completing courses on Black and Hispanic American history in order to graduate.
Harris previously told The Star that she hopes to be a voice for her ward.
Wards 1 and Ward 3
The Ward 1 and Ward seats are held by incumbents who are running unopposed. Michael Birchenough, 40, is seeking to retain his Ward 1 seat. He is employed as executive officer with FEMA/Recovery/Reporting and Analytics Division. Elyus Wallace, 39, is seeking to retain his Ward 3 seat. He is a detention specialist at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Both were appointed to the School Board in 2019.
