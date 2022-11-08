Virginia polls in the 2022 midterm election closed at 7 p.m. today. Up for grabs in local races include seats for the U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional district, Winchester City Council, Winchester School Board, Stephens City mayor, Stephens City Town Council, Middletown Town Council, Clarke County School Board, Berryville Town Council and Boyce Town Council. Also, Stephens City voters were asked in a referendum whether the town should issue bonds to upgrade the old school to a town hall and community center. 

9:00 — Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin said about 1,000 early votes were cast in today's election, a significant enough number that it could swing the voting results from individual precincts. The early votes are currently being counted and preliminary results are expected to be shared tonight. Results will not be finalized until next week when they are certified by the Winchester Electoral Board.

The unofficial results are listed below and will be regularly updated: 

U.S. House of Representatives — 6th District 

Ben Cline (R): 143,729*

Jennifer Lewis (D): 80,427

Write in: 394

*projected winner

Winchester City Council 

Ward 1

Richard Bell (D): 1,881*

Brandon Pifer (R): 1,461

Write in: 18

*projected winner

Ward 2

Evan Clark (D): 517

Emily DeAngelis (R): 635*

Write in: 4

*projected winner

Ward 3 

Kim Herbstritt (D): 921*

Write in: 53

*projected winner

Ward 4 

Madelyn Rodriguez (D): 878

Kathy Tagnesi (R): 1,075*

Write in: 8

*projected winner

Winchester School Board 

At-Large (two seats available) 

Kate Christen (I): 2,746

Melissa Harris (I): 3,554*

Stuart Eiland (I): 3,321*

Write in: 235

*projected winners

Ward 4

Bryan Pearce-Gonzales: 1,035*

MacArthur Payne: 687

Write in: 20

*projected winner

Town of Stephens City 

Mayor 

Mike Diaz: 542*

Write in: 29

*projected winner

Town Council (vote for not more than three)

Pete Fravel (I): 444

Regina Swygert-Smith (I): 455

Linden A. "Butch" Fravel Jr. (I): 428

Write in: 22

Referendum: Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town's Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and pay costs of issuing bond(s)?

Yes: 534

No: 37

Town of Middletown 

Town Council (vote for not more than three) 

Carole Snyder Jones (I): 304

Jeff Pennigton (I): 303

D. Scott Fink (I): 269

Write in: 14

Clarke County 

School Board Russell District 

Andrew MacDonald (I): 931*

Leigh Carley (I): 590

Write in: 2

*projected winner

Town of Berryville  

Town Council Ward 2 

Diane Harrison (I): 314*

Write in: 8

*projected winner

Town Council Ward 4 

Ryan Tibbens (I): 470

Write in: 6

*projected winner

Vice Mayor

Erecka Gibson (I): 1,681*

Write in: 59

*projected winner

Town of Boyce 

Town Council 

Berkeley Reynolds (I): 241*

Write in: 6

*projected winner

Source: Virginia Department of Elections. 

