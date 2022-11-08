Virginia polls in the 2022 midterm election closed at 7 p.m. today. Up for grabs in local races include seats for the U.S. House of Representatives 6th Congressional district, Winchester City Council, Winchester School Board, Stephens City mayor, Stephens City Town Council, Middletown Town Council, Clarke County School Board, Berryville Town Council and Boyce Town Council. Also, Stephens City voters were asked in a referendum whether the town should issue bonds to upgrade the old school to a town hall and community center.
9:00 — Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin said about 1,000 early votes were cast in today's election, a significant enough number that it could swing the voting results from individual precincts. The early votes are currently being counted and preliminary results are expected to be shared tonight. Results will not be finalized until next week when they are certified by the Winchester Electoral Board.
The unofficial results are listed below and will be regularly updated:
U.S. House of Representatives — 6th District
Ben Cline (R): 143,729*
Jennifer Lewis (D): 80,427
Write in: 394
*projected winner
Winchester City Council
Ward 1
Richard Bell (D): 1,881*
Brandon Pifer (R): 1,461
Write in: 18
*projected winner
Ward 2
Evan Clark (D): 517
Emily DeAngelis (R): 635*
Write in: 4
*projected winner
Ward 3
Kim Herbstritt (D): 921*
Write in: 53
*projected winner
Ward 4
Madelyn Rodriguez (D): 878
Kathy Tagnesi (R): 1,075*
Write in: 8
*projected winner
Winchester School Board
At-Large (two seats available)
Kate Christen (I): 2,746
Melissa Harris (I): 3,554*
Stuart Eiland (I): 3,321*
Write in: 235
*projected winners
Ward 4
Bryan Pearce-Gonzales: 1,035*
MacArthur Payne: 687
Write in: 20
*projected winner
Town of Stephens City
Mayor
Mike Diaz: 542*
Write in: 29
*projected winner
Town Council (vote for not more than three)
Pete Fravel (I): 444
Regina Swygert-Smith (I): 455
Linden A. "Butch" Fravel Jr. (I): 428
Write in: 22
Referendum: Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town's Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and pay costs of issuing bond(s)?
Yes: 534
No: 37
Town of Middletown
Town Council (vote for not more than three)
Carole Snyder Jones (I): 304
Jeff Pennigton (I): 303
D. Scott Fink (I): 269
Write in: 14
Clarke County
School Board Russell District
Andrew MacDonald (I): 931*
Leigh Carley (I): 590
Write in: 2
*projected winner
Town of Berryville
Town Council Ward 2
Diane Harrison (I): 314*
Write in: 8
*projected winner
Town Council Ward 4
Ryan Tibbens (I): 470
Write in: 6
*projected winner
Vice Mayor
Erecka Gibson (I): 1,681*
Write in: 59
*projected winner
Town of Boyce
Town Council
Berkeley Reynolds (I): 241*
Write in: 6
*projected winner
Source: Virginia Department of Elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.