WINCHESTER — Some voters may be unaware that recent redistricting in Virginia has changed their congressional district.
According to area voting officials, there is confusion among voters about which their congressional district and if they can participate in the June 21 Republican primary.
“What they need to know is they’re no longer in the 10th [Congressional District], they are in the 6th,” said Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin.
Several months ago the Virginia Supreme Court approved new redistricting maps. Boundary lines were redrawn for Virginia’s congressional and legislative districts as part of a process that accounts for population shifts every decade.
The city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties are currently part of the 10th Congressional District, which extends from the West Virginia border east to Fairfax County and is represented by Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D).
Once redistricting takes effect in January 2023, the 10th District will no longer include the Winchester region. Instead, the 10th District will encompass Loudoun, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties. Meanwhile, Winchester, Frederick and Clarke residents will become part of the new 6th Congressional District, which runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke. Because of this, area residents are eligible to vote in the 6th Congressional District Republican primary on June 21 and in the Nov. 8 general election for that seat.
Martin said 18,000 notices were mailed by June 1 reminding Winchester voters of the changes. But many people are confused and “the phones will not stop ringing” with people asking what district they live in.
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said some voters don’t realize they are part of the 10th District until after the November election. However, he said others still wrongly believe they will be part of the 10th District next year and don’t understand why they keep receiving notifications about the 6th District election.
“All week, the phones are just ringing off the hook with people upset, not understanding, they are just confused,” Venskoske said.
Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman said she’s had to explain the changes to numerous voters.
Early voting is underway for the 6th Congressional District’s Republican primary, which is scheduled for June 21.
Vying for the Republican nomination in the 6th District are incumbent Ben Cline, the district’s representative since 2019, and Navy veteran and Clear Brook resident Merritt Hale.
Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro will compete against whoever wins the Republican primary in the November election.
Early votes can be cast at the Frederick County Office of Elections from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. The elections office is located in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. Early voting also will be available on the two Saturdays before the primary — June 11 and 18 — from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
In Winchester, votes can be cast 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the city’s Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane. Voting also will be available 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 11 and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18.
Early voting is also available at the Clarke County Office of Elections located on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 11 and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18.
Registered voters may request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is today. Requests should be sent to your local elections office. The mail-in ballot application is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting. Completed ballots — which must be returned in the locality in which a voter is registered — should be mailed to the local elections office or deposited in a secure drop box. Before Election Day, drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites. On Election Day, drop boxes will be available at each polling location. Ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. June 21. Ballots mailed to elections offices will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day if they are postmarked by June 21.
Valid forms of ID to bring include:
Voter confirmation document received after registering to vote
Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license or identification card
Valid U.S. passport
Any I.D. card issued by the U.S., Virginia, or a local Virginia government
Any student I.D. card issued by a U.S. university or community college
Valid student I.D. issued by a public or private school in Virginia
Employer-issued photo I.D. card
Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address
An I.D. confirmation statement
For a more detailed list, visit: https://tinyurl.com/582rtcxz.
For more information, contact your voter registration office: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.