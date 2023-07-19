WINCHESTER — All great journeys start somewhere, and George Washington's began in Winchester.
The man who went on to become the father of our country was elected to his first political office on July 24, 1758, in front of the Frederick County Courthouse (now the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum) on what is now the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester.
Thirty-one years later, on April 30, 1789, Washington was sworn in as the first president of the United States in New York City, which was the nation's first capital.
From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, area residents are invited to 20 N. Loudoun St. to take part in the recreation of Washington's first political victory on the site where it occurred. Participants will be asked to vote for their favorite candidate, but unlike modern-day elections, ballots won't be cast in secret because organizers want to do things the same way they were done in the 18th century.
"They have to say it out loud so everyone can hear who they're voting for," said Jim Moyer, a member of Winchester's nonprofit French and Indian War Foundation and an organizer of the election re-enactment. "A little pressure there."
Washington wasn't at the Frederick County Courthouse during the 1758 election for the Virginia House of Burgesses. Instead, the 26-year-old colonel in the Virginia militia was in Cumberland, Maryland, preparing for an imminent attack on the French-held Fort Duquesne in Pennsylvania during the French and Indian War. (The French ultimately decided to burn the fort before Washington's troops arrived.)
With Washington out of state, it fell upon his campaign manager, James Wood, to stand in front of the Frederick County Courthouse and solicit votes for his candidate.
At Saturday's recreation, Wood will be portrayed by Stevan Resan, vice president of the French and Indian War Foundation. In a slight rewrite of history, Washington also will be in attendance thanks to Middletown mayor and military reenactor Charles Harbaugh IV.
The 1758 election was actually Washington's second attempt to win political office. In December 1755, nearly eight years after he first came to Winchester to help survey the city then known as Frederick Town, Washington failed to garner enough votes to make him one of Frederick County's two representatives in the House of Burgesses. His 40 votes were overshadowed by the other two candidates in that year's race, Hugh West (271) and Thomas Swearingen (270).
At Saturday's recreation, West will be portrayed by Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher and Swearingen will be depicted by former Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman.
When West and Swearingen ran for reelection in 1758, they were challenged by Washington and Col. Thomas Bryan Martin. This time, the results were markedly different.
Washington learned in December 1755 that a candidate's popularity can be just as important as his or her political positions, so he and Wood decided to warm the hearts of voters with a common 18th-century political practice: Anyone who voted on July 24, 1758, got free booze.
Washington paid for the alcohol himself. According to records kept at his future home, Mount Vernon in Northern Virginia, the colonel paid approximately $51 (the modern-day equivalent of about $2,300) for 46 gallons of beer; 40 gallons, 1 hogshead, 1 barrel and 10 bowls of rum punch; 35 gallons of wine; 2 gallons of cider; and 3.5 pints of brandy.
Area residents who came out to the Frederick County Courthouse in 1758 didn't have to vote for Washington to get a drink, but the majority of them did. Washington topped the field of four candidates with 310 votes, followed by Martin with 240. That was enough to send the pair to the House of Burgesses in Williamsburg to replace West, who received 199 votes, and Swearingen, who got 45 votes.
At Saturday's recreation of the 1758 election, Martin will be portrayed by Frederick Meyle of Frederick County. If Meyle or any of the other reenactors get tired or overheated, Moyer said he'll be on standby to fill any role necessary.
"We usually get about 400 voters," Moyer said.
Also on Saturday, booze will again be served as ballots are cast. Moyer said the Virginia Beer Museum in Front Royal will be on hand to sell beer, but he couldn't say how much would be charged per mug.
"He's trying to reduce the cost," Moyer said of the museum's representative.
Moyer added that votes cast on Saturday will be tallied after 7 p.m., and the winners will be announced on the Loudoun Street Mall. It won't matter if this weekend's result differ from those in 1758. Last year, in fact, it appeared Washington was going to lose until an approaching thunderstorm brought an early end to the vote count.
Washington continued to represent Frederick County in the House of Burgesses until 1765, when he established residence in Fairfax County. He then served Fairfax County in the state legislature from 1766 to 1776, when he declined to seek reelection because, on June 15, 1775, he was named commander-in-chief of the newly formed Continental Army and was tasked with defeating the British in the American Revolutionary War.
