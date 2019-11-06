These are the results of the contested races as of midnight.
Virginia Senate
Republican Jill Vogel held onto her seat, defeating her Democratic challenger Ronnie Ross.
Virginia House of Delegates
Del. Wendy Gooditis (D) defeated Randy Minchew for the 10th House of Delegates seat.
Del. Dave LaRock (R) defeated Mavis Taintor for the 33rd House of Delegates seat.
Del. Chris Collins (R) defeats Irina Khanin for the 29th House of Delegates seat.
Winchester
Will Gardner defeated Tara Helsley for the Winchester Clerk of Court.
The referendum seeking elected school boards passed. School board members will no longer be appointed by City Council.
Frederick County
Lenny Millholland (I) defeated Allen Sibert for Frederick County Sheriff.
Frederick County Board of Supervisors
Charles "Chuck" DeHaven defeated John Lamanna for the Frederick Chairman Board of Supervisors position.
Shawn Graber defeated Steve Jennings for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Back Creek District seat.
J. Douglas McCarthy wins over Heidi David-Young for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Gainesboro District Seat
Frederick County School Board
Brandon Monk defeated Jimmy Smith for the Frederick County School Board Back Creek District seat.
Brian Hester defeated David Stegmaier for the Frederick County School Board At-Large seat.
Michael Lake defeated Susan Shick for the Frederick County School Board Gainesboro District seat.
Bradley Comstock defeated Bryan Nuri for the Frederick County School Board Opequon District seat.
Stephens City Town Council
Tina Stevens defeated Steven Happek for a seat on the Stephens City Town Council.
Clarke County
Doug Lawrence defeated Bill Houck to become the new Russell District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors
Richard Kibler defeated Steve Hott and Franklin Roberts to become Boyce's new mayor.
