Most electricity customers in the region can expect to see their monthly bills increase starting in May.
Both Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) are raising their rates, partly because of higher natural gas costs due to the war in Ukraine.
SVEC recently announced that the increased electricity rates would take effect Sunday.
The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month can expect to see their monthly bill to increase 6.5% over 2021, the SVEC release states. The average residential customer paid $113 for 1,000 kilowatt hours in 2021. These customers can expect to see their average bill in 2022 increase to $121.
SVEC ties more than 2% of its 6.5% increase to higher costs passed down to its customers from its wholesale energy provider, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, which has seen an increase in natural gas prices, according to the release.
A high demand for natural gas as well as colder temperatures affected the price Old Dominion pays for fuel, the release states.
Energy embargoes in place against Russia and the resulting reallocations of European gas imports, as well as other economic factors, increased prices, according to the release. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, accounts for 11% of the world’s crude oil output.
SVEC’s own rate increase makes up the remaining roughly 4.5% of the 6.5% increase, SVEC spokesman Preston Knight said in a Thursday email, something SVEC had been planning for over a year.
Knight further explained SVEC's reasoning for the rate increase.
“SVEC must be able to fully and fairly recover the costs related to providing service to our members,” his email states. “This includes maintenance to ensure reliability and safety, planned and unplanned expenses such as those related to major storms, and the capital for system upgrades to meet member demand, all while maintaining adequate margins to meet the financial obligations of its lenders.”
A cost-of-service study conducted in late 2020 determined the current revenues and cash flows cannot meet those needs in the near term while also meeting financial metrics required by the cooperative’s lenders, Knight states.
SVEC filed for a rate revision with the State Corporation Commission in March 2021. Upon the commission’s recent order on the case, the rate changes include setting the basic consumer charge for single-phase, residential services at $30 and proportionate increases in the electric consumption part of the monthly bills, Knight said.
“While we filed to the SCC in March 2021, a decision from the commission happened to come down a year later,” Knight states in Friday email. “If a decision would have occurred earlier, the new SVEC rates may not have been implemented the same month of the ODEC-level increase.”
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers can also expect to see their bills increase. Casey Hollins, managing director for communications and public relations for REC, said in an email Thursday that, effective Sunday, the utility plans to implement a cost adjustment as a result of a rate increase from Old Dominion Electric Cooperative.
"ODEC has implemented the increase to cover higher generation costs resulting primarily from natural gas price increases," Hollins states.
A typical REC residential member will see an increase of 1.81%.
Front Royal provides electricity to customers in town as a municipal power producer. Town Manager Steven Hicks said by email Thursday that Front Royal has no rate increase planned for this fiscal year.
